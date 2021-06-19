Vivo Y90 Vs Redmi 7A Vs Realme C2 – Vivo Y90 Vs Redmi 7A Vs Realme C2, Read Features Before Buying

New Delhi: If you are thinking of buying a smartphone, then today we are going to tell you about three new smartphones launched this year which are giving tough competition to each other in the market. This includes handsets of Reality, Vivo and Redmi. Their smartphones are with a strong battery of 4,030mah and great cameras.

Vivo Y90 Specifications

It has a 6.22-inch HD + display, which has a resolution of (720×1520 pixels). Helio A22 processor has been used in this and the phone runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Apart from this, dual sim and SD card can be used in this handset. Vivo Y90 has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The phone will be available in Black and Gold colors for the customer. For photography, a single camera has been given in the rear, which is 8 megapixels with F / 2.0 aperture. On the front panel, there is a 5-megapixel sensor camera with F / 1.8 aperture and features like Face Beauty, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Selfie Lighting, Video and Time Watermark. A strong battery of 4,030mah has been given for power. For connectivity, features like Wifi, Bluetooth 5, Micro-USB port, GPS, USB OTG and 3.5mm audio jack have been provided. Talking about the price, Vivo Y90 has been launched in India for Rs 6,990 and its direct competition in the market can be seen from Realme C2 and Redmi 7.

Redmi 7A Specifications

Its 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant costs Rs 5,999, but after a discount of Rs 200, you can buy it for Rs 5,799. At the same time, the price of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant has been kept at Rs 6,999. Redmi 7A has a 5.45-inch HD display, which has a resolution (720×1440 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 18: 9. The smartphone out of box runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor has been used in this. The phone will be made available to customers in Blue and Matte Black color variants. For photography, a 13-megapixel single camera with detection auto-focus has been given in the rear of the phone. At the same time, a 5 megapixel camera has been given with AI Face Unlock support for selfie. For power, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 10W charging. Apart from this, the best features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS have been provided for connectivity in the phone.

Realme C2 Specifications

It has a 6.1-inch HD+ display, which has a resolution of (720×1560 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. It has been protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor has been used. The phone works on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and supports dual SIM. Dual rear camera has been given in Realme C2 for photography. The first is a 13-megapixel sensor with aperture F / 2.2 and a 2-megapixel sensor camera with the second aperture F / 2.4. On the front, there is a 5 megapixel sensor with F / 2.0 aperture for selfie. Fingerprint sensor is given in the rear. For power, a 4,000 mAh battery was given in the phone. Talking about other connectivity, it includes features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB and 3.5mm headphone jack.