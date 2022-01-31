Vivo’s new T series smartphone is being launched on February 9, there will be no battery even after running continuously for 20 hours

Vivo has made the T1 5G event page live on its official website. Let us know in detail about the specifications and features of Vivo T1 5G before its official launch in India.

Vivo smartphone company is preparing to launch its new T in India. According to the information given by the company, this phone of Vivo T-series will be launched in India on February 9. Let us know that this is the first smartphone T1 5G to debut under the Vivo T-series. In which 5,000mAh battery is being given, which will not slow down even after running continuously for about 20 hours. Along with this, 44W fast charging support is also being provided in it.

This device was launched in China last year. The rumor of its debut in India has been going on for a long time. Vivo has made the T1 5G event page live on its official website. Let us know in detail about the specifications and features of Vivo T1 5G before its official launch in India.

Vivo T1 5G

This will be the mid-range smartphone of Vivo company. The price of the phone in India could be as low as Rs 25,000 or around Rs 25,000 depending on the specs of the offer. Triple camera setup has been given in this phone, which will be rectangular at the back. It will also have a cooling system and a “turbo screen” that could support higher refresh rates. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The T1 5G will come with 64MP main camera sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. The phone will also have a 16MP front camera.

Specification

Talking about the screen of this phone, there will be a 6.67-inch display with full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will have an LCD panel, unlike some phones that come with an AMOLED panel. This phone will come with Snapdragon 778G SoC. This phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This specification is under this smartphone that was launched in China, one can expect the same specification for the India model of T1.

and what to expect

It comes with Android 11 out of the box and is expected to have a layer of Funtouch OS 12 on top. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.