VK — live chatting 6.11.2 APK for Android – Download

VK is a Russian-based online social media and networking service, similar to Facebook. It is available for everyone around the world but it’s mainly popular among the Russian-speaking population. This app serves the purpose of a quick connection among the VK social media users. So if you use the VK network then this app is for you.

VK — live chatting app is a lightweight instant messenger designed for VK social media sites. This app works similarly to Facebook messenger and enables its users to connect with their friends on the VK social media platform. The app has an easy-to-use and user-friendly interface. This app is popular amongst the Russian population.

Using the VK — live chatting

After installing the app you will need to create a username. You can also use your current Facebook id and the app will send a code to your phone to verify your phone number. Once verified you will then proceed to the friend’s section and the app will search for people nearby or you can import friends from other social media such as Twitter and Gmail.

Next, you will get the recommended screen. All the friend recommendations will be here and you can browse through it to see if you find any friends on the network. To add someone as your friend just click on the plus icon displayed with their image and they will be added to your friend’s list.

VK — live chatting boasts two buttons on the home screen. Which is post and live. To add a photo and show it to your friends you will need to click the post button. This way you can upload media to the VK network. The application boasts a rich roster of emojis that allows you to add color to your chat windows. The typical small emojis that you are used to creating via keyboard, and the larger, more detailed emojis.

