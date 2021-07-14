Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blasts His Way Into the Spotlight with All-Star Game MVP

DENVER – From his birth in 1999, the year of his father’s first All-Star selection, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to stand out. When he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays at the age of 16, the spotlight was brighter.

“There was some hype around him, purely based on his name,” said Chicago White Sox closest Liam Hendriks, who played for Toronto when Guerrero turned pro. “And then he came and trained at batting – and at 16 it was something special.”

Tuesday night at Coors Field, Guerrero went from prodigy to fully trained superstar. With an imposing homerun and a scoring ground player, Guerrero won an award that eluded his Hall of Fame father: Most Valuable Player in the All-Star Game.

The American League has won 5-2 for its eighth consecutive victory and its 20th in the last 24 All-Star Games. The evening had an international vibe: the winning pitcher, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, is Japanese; Hendriks, who got the stop, is Australian; and Guerrero is Dominican via Canada, where he was born while his father played for the Montreal Expos.