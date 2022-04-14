Vladimir Guerrero Jr slugs 3 HRs despite gash on hand, Blue Jays beat Yankees



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. announced this spring that last year was the trailer for Upstart Blue Jess. There will be a feature-length film this season.

Bloody and forcibly taken to the dugout by a baseman’s clit, Guerrero certainly looked to manager Charlie Montoya as one of the best photo winners.

“Like the ‘Rocky’ movie,” Montoya recalls. “Cut me off, Mick! I’m bleeding!”

Listeners agree: Guerrero provided a trilogy to watch in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

Guerrero removed the blood stains on his right ring finger and scored three home runs against rival Yankees, including two off-Gerrit Cole, as Toronto beat New York 6-4. For the final out of the game he had a double and slickly gloved drive of a sharp line.

“Add it to my list,” Guerrero said via translator, who was asked if it was still his most impressive feat.

George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh, and Toronto held the Yankees despite Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Gleber Torres’ homers – and in the eighth a pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s fly caught on the warning track.

Guerrero had a big hand in this.

The AL MVP runner-up went on the field against Cole in the first inning, his hand accidentally spike in a game in the first base in the second inning, then hammered a line-drive, a two-run shot against Cole in the third inning to take Toronto to 3. -0

He doubled to Cole in the sixth – persuaded the pitcher to press his cap – then turned a 443-foot leadoff homer for a 5-3 lead against Jonathan Loesiger in the eighth.

“Did you see last night?” Cole said. “If you had a cap, you would have pressed it too. It got better after that. Good luck to me.”

Guerrero received two stitches after the game but said his hand was feeling better, although he hoped there could be some pain on Thursday.

“It’s not bad,” he said.

It was the second three-homer game of Guerrero’s career, which coincided with the highest set of his career against Washington on 26 April. He was called up when teammate Bo Beachet reached the final at the top of the ninth, leaving him without a shot to match the Big Homer record of four homers in a game.

Guerrero led the Majors with four homers in six games after being at the top with 48 last season.

“That guy,” the judge said, “is a game-changer.”

Guerrero felt he had to move into the second inning when his empty-throated hand was trampled by Besrana Aaron Hicks. Guerrero had to reach all over his body to throw the beacon and put his right hand behind the first base bag to keep the balance. Hicks stomped it on an infield single run out.

The fourth-year-old big league immediately started shaking hands around, then started walking towards the Toronto dugout as blood fell on his uniform and turf. In a show of determination to appease hockey-crazy fans in Toronto, Guerrero coach Vun Chong taped his wounds, then returned to base first minutes later.

Guerrero was lobbying to get Montoya out of the game, even before Chung figured out how to clean up the mess.

“I’ve seen a lot of blood,” Montoya said. “Besides Vlady, the coaches were MVPs tonight.”

With a dark red spot on the right thigh of his pants, Guerrero again batted third, turning Cole’s 98-mile-per-hour fastball into a 427-foot, two-run homer and a 3-0 Blue Jays lead.

New York wiped out that deficit with Homer by Rizo and the judges and a tie double by DJ Lemahiu against Jose Berrios in the sixth. Springer responded to the seventh with an RBI unit against Loisiga.

Guerrero’s first homer was snatched almost in the center by Hicks, who climbed over the wall and briefly placed the ball in his gloves. It falls when Hicks hits the wall, bounces something over the home-run barrier and returns to the game. Replay review confirms the ball is out.

Jordan Romano pitched ninth for his fourth save of the season. He converted 27 straight chances.

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez left the field in pain after a sixth groundout and was sidelined with left-handed discomfort. Montoi said he would do an MRI and the team would find out more on Thursday.

Rizo has three homers in six matches. Judge and Torres each hit their first. In the eighth game, Stanton’s drive would have tied it, but left fielder Rimel Tapia caught it with his back to the wall.

Cole made six sixes in 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs to Guerrero’s Homers. Guerrero had three of the four hits against him.

Adam Simber (1-1) played a scoreless innings to win. Chad Green (0-1) walked to Alejandro Kirk and Springer’s single scored to pinch-runner Cavan Bigio.

Instructor’s room

Blue Jays: Montoya says Toronto could move in a six-man rotation. RHP Ross stripping could be plugged in to start Friday against Oakland.

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery is expected to pitch as scheduled on Friday in Baltimore despite returning 103 miles per hour from his left knee.

Coming next

The Yankees face RHP Kevin Gaussman (0-0, 5.40) of Toronto RHP Luis Severino (0-0, 6.00) in the final of the series.