Vladimir Menshov, Surprise Russian Oscar Winner, Dies at 81

Vincent Canby of the New York Times conceded that the film was “decently played” but wrote that at half past two it “seems endless”.

“From time to time there are suggestions of social satire, “Mr. Canby wrote,” but they are so sweet that they might surprise and interest only an extremely prudish and unreconstructed Stalinist. “

While he considered it understandable that ‘Moscow’ was one of the most successful films of the Soviet Union, Mr Canby concluded: ‘One can also believe this part of Mr Menshov’s biography ( contained in the program) which reports that he failed his first three years. at the Moscow Film Institute and was not much more successful as a drama student at the Moscow Art Theater.

He added dryly: “I guess we’re being told these things to highlight the lack of meaning of those early failures, which, however, seem to be summed up in its Oscar winner.”

Vladimir Valentinovich Menshov was born on September 17, 1939 to a Russian family in Baku (now in Azerbaijan). Her father, Valentin, was a secret police officer. His mother, Antonina Aleksandrovna (Dubovskaya) Menshov, was a housewife.

As a teenager, Vladimir held blue-collar jobs as a stagehand, miner and sailor before being admitted to the Moscow Art Theater School. Graduated from the school in 1965 and from the Gerasimov Film Institute in 1970, he worked for Mosfilm, Lenfilm and Odessa Film studios.