vladimir putin on afghanistan: Vladimir Putin says democracy cannot be imposed by force

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the situation after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as a disaster. He also said that democracy cannot be imposed by force. Indeed, Russia is currently working alongside the Taliban to remove American domination from the world. Russia has announced that it will recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Democracy is needed, it will come automatically

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin said that if people need democracy, it will come to them naturally. He said the United Nations and its organization, the United Nations Security Council, should be responsible for protecting the world order. The Security Council has five permanent members, including the United States and Russia. So 10 temporary members change every two years.

The tragedy of the US presence in Afghanistan

Putin had said a few days ago that the tragedy was due to the 20-year presence of the United States in Afghanistan. Russia argued that it was not interested in disintegrating the South Asian country, as there would be no one to talk to Moscow. He said many of the radical movements currently taking place in Afghanistan are dangerous for Russia’s neighbors and allies.

Putin says about Taliban …

Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum that “the Taliban movement is not united, although it includes most of the Pashtun tribes … In addition, representatives of many other extremist groups, such as the Islamic State, are present in Afghanistan. He has been released from prison.” The sooner the Taliban join the so-called family of decent people, the easier it will be for them to communicate, influence and question.

Will Russia recognize the Taliban?

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that Moscow was in no hurry to recognize the terrorist group as a legal right. He called for a comprehensive government in Afghanistan that would look to various political forces. The minister’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently confirmed his comments.