Vladimir Putin's mental state questioned by growing number of US officials

11 seconds ago
Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has raised questions among some US politicians, experts and world leaders about President Vladimir Putin’s mental stability.

Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who has served under President George W. Bush, has called Putin’s recent behavior “unintentional.”

Live Update: Ukraine’s second largest city shelled during peace talks

“I’ve met with him many times, and this is a different Putin,” he told Gadget Clock Sunday. “He was always calculating and cold, but that’s different. He seems erratic. There’s a deeper, more confusing rendering of history.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a thumbs-up while attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the third reactor at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant on March 10, 2021.

(Via Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin REUTERS / file photo)

Jim Clapper, a former director of National Intelligence, echoed Rice’s assessment of the Russian regime, which has become increasingly frustrated with its failure to quickly crack down on Ukrainian forces.

“I personally think he’s irresistible,” Clapper told CNN on Sunday. “I’m worried about its sharpness and balance.”

Concerns about Putin’s shaky mental health are particularly relevant because he has his finger on the nuclear trigger, Clapper added.

Senior intelligence officials who have known Putin for decades have told Gadget Clock that he spent months in isolation from talks with a small group of advisers and friends at his presidential compound.

Czech President Milos Zeman addresses the media on June 10, 2021.

(AP Photo / Lisa Luther, file)

READ Also  Russian invasion: Biden in 2019 said 'imagine what can happen in Ukraine' under Trump

A senior national security official under President Donald Trump, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that when Putin met with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month, he appeared “confused” and “reluctant to hear the reason.”

During the meeting in Moscow, the men sat across an unreasonably tall marble table as Macron tried to persuade Putin to stand up. After a failed attempt at intervention, Macron personally described Putin as “more rigid, more isolated and fundamentally lost in a kind of ideological and security flow,” according to a senior French official.

The Guardian reports that Putin’s longtime ally, Czech President Milos Zeman, called the Russian leader “crazy” this week.

Ukrainian resistance is ‘significant’ but Russia still holds great advantage

But Rebecca Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Gadget Clock Digital that Putin was not a madman.

“Putin is not crazy at all. All this talk is calling him crazy, which means we still don’t take Putin seriously or don’t understand him,” Koffler said.

“He’s not confusing, there’s no emotional inconsistency,” he added. “Putin is a cold-blooded, ordinary Russian dictator and a very calculated risk taker. He is only implementing a plan that he has been hatching for 20 years.”

Coffler said calling Putin “crazy” is a cover for the US failure to appreciate Putin’s ambitions or psychology.

President Joe Biden initially called the use of sanctions a deterrent. After the attack, he reversed the course and said that he did not really think that economic punishment would prevent war.

READ Also  These Are the Subway Stations in NYC Offering Booster Shots and COVID-19 Testing – Gadget Clock

“If anything, this conflict has shown us the lack of an effective counter-strategy for Putin’s well-thought-out plan,” Koffler said. “We’re holding on to the straw now.”

Gillian Turner and the Associated Press contributed to this report

