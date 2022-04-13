Vladimir Tarasenko scores twice, Blues push past ailing Bruins



Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including a goal in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Tori Krug and David Perron each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blues (43-20-10) posted their sixth win.

Ville Huso made 39 saves in his fifth straight start. Robert Thomas added his 48th assist of the season, extending his career-best point streak to 10 games.

For Krug, who spent his first nine NHL seasons in Boston before joining the Blues at Free Agency before the 2020-21 season, it was an emotional night.

“It’s been a while since I got back to the building here,” Krug said. “It was pretty close to a win for us. … For my return, I didn’t really know what to expect or how I would feel. … It means a lot to me.”

Boston (45-23-5) has lost three of its last four from a three-game winning streak. Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season, and rookie Mark McLaughlin scored the second goal of his career. Jeremy Swaiman finished with 27 saves.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has expressed frustration with a troubling recent trend in his team that has failed to take advantage of the opportunity. On Tuesday, that meant losing close point-blank chances and going 0 for 2 in the power play. The Bruins are now 18 for zero in their last five games

“The lack of the death penalty,” Cassidy said. “I think we’re selfish. The boys want to make the play instead of letting Pak do the work. I think these two things are pretty clear.”

St. Louis came on its first tour of Boston as one of the best teams in the league since October 2019, but started slowly against the Bruins squad after dropping two of the three to end a four-game road trip.

Boston played well despite the absence of early goal scorer David Pasternak, who missed his fourth consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury, along with defender Matt Grazelsick (upper body) and Hampus Lindhome (lower body).

But defending defender Brandon Carlo in just 4:48 minutes of the game proved to be too much for Boston in an undisclosed issue because the game was one.

The Blues entered the second period with a plus-36 goal difference and added Tuesday.

2-1 trailing and in the power play, Krug got his stick on a loose puck, knitting his way through the Boston defense and tying his shot over the net from the middle of the slot. Just three minutes later, Tarasenko was on a break when he received a pass from Thomas, spun and shot to make his 27th goal of the season 3-2.

Pak was flying at the start, both teams scored in the first minute of action.

After Ryan O’Reilly led the breakaway 2-on-1, the Blues needed just 34 seconds to get on board and Peron was fed a front spin, which left Swamman behind.

Boston responded just 15 seconds after Brad Merchand skated behind the net and wrapped a pass to Bergen, who was high in the slot. He collected quickly and reversed his 20th goal of the season.

St. Louis 4:09 was seen pushing forward to the left through a Krug shot early on which caught Richard Swineman’s shin guard into the net.

But the goal was snatched after the Bruins successfully challenged the game offside.

Rookie McLaughlin dropped a snap shot from Eric Howla and Connor Clifton’s assist to give Boston a 2-1 lead with 3:01 left.

In the opening period the teams came together for 33 shots.

Note: With his first period goal, Bergeron is now fourth on the Bruins’ all-time goalscorer with 395 with Ray Bork.

Coming next

St. Louis: Wrap up a two-game trip to Buffalo on Thursday.

BOSTON: Ottawa hosted the senators in the second of three home games.