Vlatko Andonovski and the U.S.W.N.T. Rarely Lose



Andonovsky almost became an elite player in his own career. Prepared for Vardar, he went on to play as a center-back for a number of Macedonian professional clubs, always hoping to get noticed, to progress to one of the biggest, richest and most successful leagues. prestigious in Europe. He never succeeded.

“I was probably never good enough to start, or I was never good enough for what I wanted,” he said. Brutal honesty isn’t just for its players.

It was then that Delevski, who had left Vardar to live as a foreign student in the United States, changed the path of Andonovsky’s career. Delevski was playing for the Wichita Wings, a professional indoor soccer team, in the late 1990s when he persuaded Andonovsky to join him. Andonovsky thought it would be fun and he was drawn to America. The salary was $ 12,000.

At the end of his playing career, Andonovski dove head first into training. At one point, he was the head coach of several teams: women playing away, men playing indoors, youth teams playing wherever they could.

Huw Williams coached youth teams with Andonovski at the time, and was an assistant under him with FC Kansas City in the fledgling National Women’s Football League. On journeys to games, Williams said, they sometimes had to stop so Andonovsky could walk around, put one team aside and prepare to focus on the next.

“He had to have his head straight,” Williams said. “He was so motivated, so focused, so motivated. “

Williams is one of the many people who, once entering Andonovsky’s life, apparently never left. Another is Milan Ivanovic, who played indoor football for him on the Kansas City Comets. Ivanovic has since been an assistant coach at each of Andonovsky’s professional stages, including the national team.