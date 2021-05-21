VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 for 96 Senior Resident, Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts
VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in for 96 vacancies. Examine software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars.
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021: VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital has launched a notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident, Junior Resident (Non-PG) for a interval of 6 months for 46 bedded makeshift hospital for COVID-19 facility on this hospital. candidates can apply to the posts on or earlier than 27 Could 2021 until 3.30 PM.
A complete of 96 vacancies will probably be recruited via this recruitment course of out of which 32 vacancies for Senior Resident and 64 vacancies are for Junior Resident. Examine the applying course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
Vital Dates:
- Final date for submission of on-line software: 27 June 2021
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Senior Resident – 32 Posts
- Junior Resident – 64 Posts
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:
- Senior Resident – The candidate ought to possess Publish Graduate Diploma/Diploma within the involved speciality after MBBS, failing which MBBS with two years expertise in a Govt. Organisation out of which one yr within the involved speciality and should be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).
- Junior Resident: MBBS Diploma from a acknowledged college and should be registered with Delhi Medical Council. Candidate should have accomplished their internship on or after 1 Jan 2019.
- VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 45 years (There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per govt norms)
Obtain VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Official Web site
apply for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021
candidates can submit functions together with the paperwork to the Diary and Dispatch Part of this hospital in particular person or via pace publish. The final date for submission of the applying is 27 Could 2021.
FAQ
apply for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?
candidates can submit functions together with the paperwork to the Diary and Dispatch Part of this hospital in particular person or via pace publish. The final date for submission of the applying is 27 Could 2021.
What’s the age restrict required for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?
The candidate under the age of 45 years is eligible to use. There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per govt norms.
What’s the qualification required for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?
The candidate ought to possess a Publish Graduate Diploma/Diploma within the involved speciality after MBBS, failing which MBBS with two years expertise in a Govt. Organisation out of which one yr within the involved speciality and should be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).
What’s the final date for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?
candidates can apply to the posts on or earlier than 27 Could 2021 until 3.30 PM.
What number of vacancies will probably be recruited via VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?
A complete of 96 vacancies will probably be recruited via this recruitment course of out of which 32 vacancies for Senior Resident and 64 vacancies are for Junior Resident.
#VMMC #Safdarjung #Hospital #Recruitment #Senior #Resident #Junior #Resident #NonPG #Posts