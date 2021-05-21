VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 for 96 Senior Resident, Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts

apply for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?



candidates can submit functions together with the paperwork to the Diary and Dispatch Part of this hospital in particular person or via pace publish. The final date for submission of the applying is 27 Could 2021.

What’s the age restrict required for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?



The candidate under the age of 45 years is eligible to use. There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per govt norms.

What’s the qualification required for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?



The candidate ought to possess a Publish Graduate Diploma/Diploma within the involved speciality after MBBS, failing which MBBS with two years expertise in a Govt. Organisation out of which one yr within the involved speciality and should be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

What’s the final date for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?



candidates can apply to the posts on or earlier than 27 Could 2021 until 3.30 PM.

What number of vacancies will probably be recruited via VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?



A complete of 96 vacancies will probably be recruited via this recruitment course of out of which 32 vacancies for Senior Resident and 64 vacancies are for Junior Resident.