Vmoto Electric Scooter Fleet Concept fo1 Coming with Stylish Look, Range of 90Km in Single Charge

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing in the Indian market. In this sequence, Vmoto Soco Group plans to launch electric vehicles across the world. With which the company has now introduced another electric vehicle Vmoto Fleet Concept F01. It is a stylish looking electric vehicle, which will enter the B2B segment. Vmoto company’s portfolio already includes B2B electric vehicle VS1 electric scooter, VS2 light vehicle and VS3 electric three-wheeler.

design will be like this

The Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 has a stylish look, which can attract people. It can be a heavy weight electric scooter. Talking about its key features, it gets sleek headlamps, U-shaped DRLs and ergonomically placed handlebar. It is also likely to get a fully digital instrument console.

Features and Range

The design of Vmoto Fleet Electric Scooter F01 has been given an attractive design, and it is made strong enough to bear the right amount of load. The Vmoto Fleet Concept F01 is powered by a 2000-watt electric motor that will deliver better performance. This scooter gives a range of up to 90 km on a full charge. However, its top speed is limited to 45 kmph. Charging this scooter takes some six hours.

so the price can be

The price has not yet been disclosed regarding the Vmoto Soco Group scooter. But if we talk about the expected price, then it can come with Rs 50,000 (ex-showroom) in India.

Let us tell you that many companies in India are preparing seven new attractive designs of electric vehicles. On which subsidy is also being given by the government. Apart from this, people are also preferring electric vehicles more than fuel vehicles.