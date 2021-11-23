Vodafone Idea announced after Airtel – plans will become expensive by 25% from November 25 Vodafone Idea announced after Airtel that plans will become expensive by 25% from 25 November 2021 plans will be expensive

After Airtel, Vodafone-Idea has also announced to increase mobile rates. The company said in a statement issued on Tuesday (November 23, 2021) that it is going to increase the rates by 25 percent and the new tariffs will be applicable from November 25.

According to a Vodafone Idea release, “VIL has announced the launch of new tariff plans for prepaid users in the country. These new plans will come into effect from November 25, 2021. They will start the process of ARPU reforms by helping them meet the financial challenges faced by the industry.”

It was further told by the company that the tariff plan of Rs 79 with 28 days validity is now Rs 99, Rs 149 pack Rs 179, Rs 219 plan Rs 269, Rs 249 pack Rs 299, Rs 299 plan Rs 359, Rs 399 plan with 56 days validity will be available for Rs 479 and Rs 449 plan for Rs 539.

The Rs 379 pack with a validity of 84 days will cost Rs 459, Rs 599 Rs 719 and Rs 699 Rs 839 after the new rates are implemented. At the same time, a pack of Rs 1499 with a validity of 365 days will be available for Rs 1799 and a pack of 2399 for Rs 2899.

Interestingly, this announcement from Vi was made just a day after rival company Airtel announced an increase in tariff by 20-25 percent for its prepaid offerings, including tariff voice plans, unlimited voice Includes bundle and data top up. There has been a hike of around 25 per cent in the entry-level voice plan, while the increase is around 20 per cent in most cases for the unlimited voice bundle.

The company had said that it has always ensured that the average revenue per user (ARPU) for mobiles should be Rs 200 and eventually Rs 300, to get a fair return on capital. “We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable substantial investment in network and spectrum as required,” Airtel said in a statement. More importantly, it will help Airtel to roll out 5G in India.

Airtel said that its new tariffs will be applicable from November 26, 2021. The tariff of the initial voice plan will now be Rs 99 instead of the current Rs 79 with a validity of 28 days. This includes benefits like 50 percent more talk time (Rs 99), 200 MB data and one paisa per second voice tariff.