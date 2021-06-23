Vodafone Idea Free Voice And Data Offer For Low Income Users – Vodafone Idea is giving free calling and free data for 15 days, know how and who will get this benefit

Telecom companies keep on bringing some special facilities and plans for their users from time to time. In this era of Corona epidemic, telecom company Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought a special offer for its users. Under this offer, select users will get facilities like free calling and free data. However, the telecom company has brought this facility only for the low income group customers. Vodafone-Idea says that through this offer, such customers will be able to stay connected with their loved ones during Unlock 2.0, who could not recharge due to any reason.

Free calling and data for 15 days

Vodafone Idea Under this offer, low-income customers can avail free data and free calling. In this, users will be given 50 minutes for calling from Vi to Vi network. Along with this, 50MB internet data facility is also being given to the users. Users will get this benefit for 15 days. According to the company, it costs Rs 75 in terms of recharge. The company said in its statement that it has launched a voice and data pack priced at Rs 75 for low-income customers, to facilitate them to resume their work-life after the lockdown.

How to know whether you will get this facility or not

This offer of the company is only for the low income group users. But if you want to know whether this offer is on your Vi number or not, then you can use any of the methods mentioned below.

1. First of all dial toll free number 121153 or USDD code *444*75# from your Vi number.

2. You have to follow the steps mentioned in the SMS received in this regard from the company.

3. Visit your nearest Vi store, check eligibility for the plan and get it activated.

Reliance Jio had also brought such an offer

Earlier, the country’s leading telecom company Reliance Jio had also brought a similar offer for its Jio phone customers. The company had announced to give 300 free minutes every month to JioPhone customers who could not recharge during the Corona epidemic. Apart from this, the company had also announced to give a free recharge of the same price on making a new recharge.