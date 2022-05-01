Vodafone Idea Launched 5 New Recharge Plans Know its Benefits and Validity

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has now offered 5 more plans after full month validity. Vi has introduced plans of Rs 98, 195, 319, 29 and Rs 39 in India. The validity of all these plans is different, in which many benefits are being given to the users.

The Rs 98 plan comes with a validity of 15 days, while the Rs 319 and Rs 195 recharge plans come with a validity of 31 days and Vi Movies and TV subscriptions. The Rs 319 plan offers Binge All Night benefits, which allows users to avail data from 12am to 6am without pack deduction. Additionally, the Rs 29 and Rs 39 Vi 4G data vouchers can be used for 2 and 7 days respectively.

Vi’s three new prepaid recharge plans

According to Vi’s website, the new Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offers 200MB data and unlimited voice calls with a validity of 15 days. SMS benefits are not given in this cheap plan. The Rs 195 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages and access to a total of 2GB data.

31 days validity

Apart from this, the Rs 319 plan gives users unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. A daily 2GB data pack is also given in this. Both the Rs 195 and Rs 319 plans have a validity of 31 days. Customers opting for these Vi recharge plans will also be given a complimentary subscription to the Vi Movies & TV app.

Use data without pack deduction from 12 noon

The new Rs 319 plan from Vi comes with Binge All Night benefits, which offer unlimited data from 12 PM to 6 AM without any pack deduction. Additionally, the pack also offers a one-week rollover benefit, which allows users to accumulate the remaining daily data quota from weekdays and make it available on Saturdays and Sundays. Apart from this, this plan offers 2GB additional backup data every month at an additional cost. The new prepaid plans were first spotted by Mysmartprice.

Rs 29 and Rs 39 plans

On the other hand, Vi has also introduced Rs 29 and Rs 39 4G plans, which offer 2GB and 3GB data vouchers respectively. In this, the validity of Rs 29 is given for two days and Rs 39 for 7 days.