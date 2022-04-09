Vodafone Idea Launched Two Another Plan For 31 Days Validity with Data Calling and other Benefit at Rs 111- Vodafone-Idea launched two cheap recharge plans for Rs 111, 31 days validity, data, calling with more

Vodafone Idea also introduced two new plans after the launch of full month recharge plan of Jio, Airtel. Now Vi has offered two more affordable plans. These two new plans have been launched for Rs 107 and Rs 111, whose validity has been kept for 30 days and 31 days.

Voice calls, data and SMS benefits are given in these plans. Explain that in January, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had directed telecom operators to offer recharge plans with a validity of one month. After which companies are offering month-to-month plans.

According to Vi’s website, the Rs 111 prepaid recharge validity plan offers Rs 111 talk time, which allows voice calls to be made at 1 paise per second. At the same time, customers are also given 200MB of data with a service validity of 31 days. Vi is not offering free outgoing SMS messages in this plan. Similarly the Rs 107 validity plan comes with Rs 107 talktime, in which voice calls are charged at 1p/sec and 200MB of data per day for 30 days.

Rs 327 and Rs 377 plans

Recently, Vi introduced two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 327 and Rs 377, which offer different data limits. The Rs 327 prepaid recharge offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS daily and 25GB data for 30 days. At the same time, Rs 337 prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 28GB data, validity of 31 days. Apart from this, subscriptions to Vi Movies and TV apps are also given in them.

Plans were also presented for IPL

Last month Vi introduced recharge plans priced at Rs 499 and Rs 1,066. In which Disney + Hotstar subscription is given for one year. 499 is available with 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and validity of 28 days. The Rs 1,066 plan offers the same benefits but with a validity of 84 days.