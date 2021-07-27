Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans 2021 IN 299 RUPEE – Vodafone-Idea Postpaid plans 2021: Unlimited Internet, Location Tracking, Disney Hot Star and more for Rs 299

Vodafone-idea’s postpaid plan is for corporate customers, in which facilities like Disney Hot Star and VI Movies will be available.

New Delhi. Vodafone Idea Limited (Vodafone Idea Postpaid Plans 2021) has launched low-cost plans for its customers, so that they will be able to get unlimited internet for just Rs 299. Vodafone Idea (VI) Limited is also offering 399 and 499 plans along with the 299 plan.

This postpaid plan of Vodafone Idea is currently for corporate customers, keeping in mind their needs, these plans have been launched. Mobile security after recharge with these plans, corporate customers can switch to a new business plan after the billing cycle. After upgrading to the Business plan, many services including Hot Star VIP, VI Movies, etc. will be available for free for 1 year.

Vodafone-idea 299 postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea (VI) new 299 plan will be available with 60 GB data, there is no limit on the daily data of this plan, you can use it according to your convenience. Apart from this, many facilities including Disney Hot Star VIP will be available for free.

Vodafone Idea 399 Postpaid plan

60 GB data will be given in Vodafone Idea’s Rs 399 plan, in this also no limit has been kept for daily data usage, as much as it can be used.

Vodafone Idea 499 plan

Vodafone Idea’s plan of Rs 499 is 100 GB data, which is a great deal, in which one year Disney Hot Star VIP subscription and VI movies are absolutely free.