Vodafone idea stops double data benefits: bad news for V users! Vodafone stops the idea Dual data benefits Some circles are aware of new benefits with prepaid plans

New Delhi. Vodafone Idea, a well-known network provider in the country, had earlier this year announced attractive benefits in its prepaid plans. It provided 2GB of data per day. In addition, 2GB of data was also additionally available. Thus a total of 4GB of data was available. In addition, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day were also made available. However, if you are also using these dual data benefits, there is bad news for you. Let us know that Vi Company is discontinuing double data benefits in some circles. This means that instead of 4GB of daily data, the company will now offer users only 2GB of data at a lower price than before.



So far, Vodafone Idea has discontinued dual data benefits in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. Going forward, it is not clear whether the company will discontinue this benefit in other circles as well. Let us know that plans with dual data benefits come in at Rs 299, 449 and 699.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 plan offers 4GB of data per day. This plan has a validity of 28 days. Also unlimited voice calling is available. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of OTT benefits, a 1 year subscription to ZEE5 Premium is available with this plan. Other benefits include Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV VIP access.

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 449 plan offers 4GB of data per day. This plan has a validity of 56 days. Also unlimited voice calling is available. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of OTT benefits, a 1 year subscription to ZEE5 Premium is available with this plan. Other benefits include Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV VIP access.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 699 plan comes with 4GB of data per day. This plan has a validity of 84 days. Also unlimited voice calling is available. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of OTT benefits, a 1 year subscription to ZEE5 Premium is available with this plan. Other benefits include Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV VIP access.

Vodafone Idea added Zee5 premium streaming benefits to these plans earlier this year. The company had in August 2021 offered 4G data per day with Z5 premium access in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. In addition, all network provider companies are raising rates to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). Currently, Vodafone Idea is in trouble due to arrears of AGR. With a Rs 30 increase in Vodafone Idea’s ARPU, the additional revenue could be Rs 9,000 crore.