Vodafone idea stops double data benefits: bad news for V users! Vodafone stops the idea Dual data benefits Some circles are aware of new benefits with prepaid plans
Highlights
- Bad news for some Vodafone Idea users
- Dual data gain will stop
- In some circles the company closed profits
So far, Vodafone Idea has discontinued dual data benefits in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. Going forward, it is not clear whether the company will discontinue this benefit in other circles as well. Let us know that plans with dual data benefits come in at Rs 299, 449 and 699.
Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 plan offers 4GB of data per day. This plan has a validity of 28 days. Also unlimited voice calling is available. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of OTT benefits, a 1 year subscription to ZEE5 Premium is available with this plan. Other benefits include Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV VIP access.
Vodafone Idea Rs 449 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 449 plan offers 4GB of data per day. This plan has a validity of 56 days. Also unlimited voice calling is available. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of OTT benefits, a 1 year subscription to ZEE5 Premium is available with this plan. Other benefits include Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV VIP access.
Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 699 plan comes with 4GB of data per day. This plan has a validity of 84 days. Also unlimited voice calling is available. This plan has 100 SMS available daily. Speaking of OTT benefits, a 1 year subscription to ZEE5 Premium is available with this plan. Other benefits include Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover and V Movies and TV VIP access.
Vodafone Idea added Zee5 premium streaming benefits to these plans earlier this year. The company had in August 2021 offered 4G data per day with Z5 premium access in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. In addition, all network provider companies are raising rates to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). Currently, Vodafone Idea is in trouble due to arrears of AGR. With a Rs 30 increase in Vodafone Idea’s ARPU, the additional revenue could be Rs 9,000 crore.
#Vodafone #idea #stops #double #data #benefits #bad #news #users #Vodafone #stops #idea #Dual #data #benefits #circles #aware #benefits #prepaid #plans
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.