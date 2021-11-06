Vodafone Idea’s powerful recharge plan for Rs 500, get 3GB data every day along with disney + hotstar for 1 year

One such plan from Vodafone Idea is Rs 501. In this you get 3 GB data, unlimited calling and SMS. The special thing is that Disney + Hotstar is also given in this for a year.

Telecom company Vodafone Idea (VI) keeps offering good recharge plans for customers. Many of its plans are also better than companies like Jio and Airtage. One such plan from Vodafone Idea is Rs 501. In this you get 3 GB data, unlimited calling and SMS. The special thing is that Disney + Hotstar is also given in this for a year.

What is special in this plan

If you are also looking for such a plan, which gives you everything in Rs 501, then this plan of VI can be better. This is a monthly plan, which offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a whole year. Along with this, it also gives free calling and SMS facility for 28 days. In this plan, you are also given 3GB of data every day i.e. 114GB of data is given for the month. Apart from this, you are given 16 GB data separately in this plan. In this 100 SMS are given per day.

This facility is also available

With this powerful plan, you can access unlimited high-speed data from midnight to 6 am using the Binge All Night feature. Subscribers can also avail features like subscription to VI Movies and TV Classics. Weekend data rollover is also provided in this.

Read also: Invest Rs 1500 every month in this post office scheme, Rs 35 lakh will be deposited in so many years

Like VI, other telecom companies also sell plans

Like VI’s Rs 500 plan, rivals Airtel and Jio also offer similar packages. However, their plans and facilities vary. Like Airtel sells a plan offering 3GB high-speed data for 28 days and similarly Jio company also offers plans with disney + hotstar subscription at different prices. Free calling and 100 SMS are available in these plans.