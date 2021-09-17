Vodafone tax dispute: The government gave Vodafone a big relief in the agricultural case
There is immediate relief regarding AGR related obligations and spectrum payments. The Center has also said that it is willing to participate in companies in return for payment, if they agree to it. This is a big relief for Vodafone Idea. For example, it would be easier for him to raise money from investors. 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the sector is allowed without permission. This means that a company can also raise funds from foreign investors if it wants to. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. It will have to repay loans from the government, banks and financial institutions as well as invest in improving its network.
The government has also canceled the SUC in the aid package, but will not get the concession on previous arrears. Penalties and interest up to 70 per cent of AGR arrears on telecom companies. If the government has acknowledged that it has no share in the non-telecommunications revenue of the companies, then the concession should also be given on past arrears. Of course, the decision of the Supreme Court is a problem, but this obstacle can be removed by a new law. The government should start this. We have to keep in mind that the world is moving fast towards 5G today, so India cannot lag behind. We are already running behind the deadline in this case.
