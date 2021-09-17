Vodafone tax dispute: The government gave Vodafone a big relief in the agricultural case

The government has given a big relief to the telecom sector. Companies will not have to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum arrears for four years. The definition of AGR has changed. This will no longer include ‘non-telecom’ items. Spectrum usage charges (SUCs) have also been reduced to zero. Both of these measures will apply from now on and not retrospectively. This will be a great relief to the indebted telecom companies. The sector has a debt of Rs 8 lakh crore. Of this, Vodafone Idea owes Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

Vodafone Idea is currently not getting enough cash from the business to repay the loan and is also investing with it to expand its network. That is why the Aditya Birla Group, which has a large stake in the company, had recently sought help from the government. He said the government was ready to sell its stake in Vodafone Idea to any public sector company if it wanted to. BSNL is the fourth largest company in the sector after Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The good news is that these measures have eliminated the fear of drowning Vodafone Idea. Some of the steps taken by the government will benefit the companies immediately.



There is immediate relief regarding AGR related obligations and spectrum payments. The Center has also said that it is willing to participate in companies in return for payment, if they agree to it. This is a big relief for Vodafone Idea. For example, it would be easier for him to raise money from investors. 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the sector is allowed without permission. This means that a company can also raise funds from foreign investors if it wants to. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. It will have to repay loans from the government, banks and financial institutions as well as invest in improving its network.

The government has also canceled the SUC in the aid package, but will not get the concession on previous arrears. Penalties and interest up to 70 per cent of AGR arrears on telecom companies. If the government has acknowledged that it has no share in the non-telecommunications revenue of the companies, then the concession should also be given on past arrears. Of course, the decision of the Supreme Court is a problem, but this obstacle can be removed by a new law. The government should start this. We have to keep in mind that the world is moving fast towards 5G today, so India cannot lag behind. We are already running behind the deadline in this case.