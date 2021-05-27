Vogue Williams was stung by bees SEVENTEEN times while filming with Bear Grylls

Vogue Williams has revealed she bought stung by bees seventeen times while filming a present with Bear Grylls.

The presenter, 35, revealed the surprising incident throughout an look on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch in Leeds on Thursday.

Trying again for the time being, she stated: ‘I’m afraid of bees. I bought stung seventeen times.

Shock: Vogue Williams revealed on Thursday’s version of Steph’s Packed Lunch that she bought stung ‘in every single place’ by bees SEVENTEEN times while filming with Bear Grylls

‘I was doing a present with Bear Grylls and I went for a wee in a bush. And there was a bee’s nest in entrance of me. And I stated, “what’s that factor?” After which yeah, seventeen times.’

Steph requested Vogue if she was stung on her posterior, and he or she stated: ‘In all places. Worst place is on the bum.’

Vogue is collaborating in Operating Wild with Bear Grylls, which sees a wide range of stars go on 48 hour journeys with the adventurer.

Vogue seemed radiant as ever as she departed filming for the present, and he or she slipped right into a pink and pinks short-sleeved midi gown with a minimize out throughout the midriff.

The TV presenter additionally sported a pair of brilliant pink trainers and added to her outfit with giant sun shades.

Styling her blonde locks right into a ponytail, Vogue additionally carried a big pink purse and a black suitcase.

Ouch! Steph requested Vogue if she was stung on her posterior, and he or she stated: ‘In all places. Worst place is on the bum’

The mother-of-two accomplished her search for the day with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Vogue’s outing got here after she revealed plans to attempt for a 3rd child after the summer time and in addition candidly informed some details about her husband Spencer Matthews’ physique hair.

The Irish magnificence is mom to Theodore, two, and Gigi, 10 months, with her husband, 32, and the couple are planning on increasing their brood later this yr.

Wow: Vogue seemed radiant as ever as she departed filming for the present, and he or she slipped right into a pink and pinks short-sleeved midi gown with a minimize out throughout the midriff

Talking on comic Joanne McNally’s podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue informed how she plans on getting pregnant within the coming months.

Vogue and Joanne spoke about Wayne Lineker’s look on this yr’s collection of Celebs Go Courting and Vogue joked the pair ought to exit to Ibiza to go to his Ocean Seashore membership earlier than she will get pregnant once more.

She stated: ‘I’ll try to get pregnant after the summer time, I am placing it on the market and we have now to go to Ibiza.

Plans: Vogue lately revealed she plans to attempt for a 3rd child after summer time and in addition candidly informed some details about her husband Spencer Matthews’ physique hair

‘I’ll do it for the winter, I am going to benefit from the summer time and we have now to go see Wayne earlier than the summer time is out. Even when it is for 3 nights, that is in all probability all I can take.’

Vogue additionally mentioned Spencer’s physique hair, admitting he’s ‘bald in every single place besides his head’.

She added: ‘He hates having all that hair however I find it irresistible. He simply eliminates all of it. You need to see the f*****g bathe when he is completed.’