Volcanic Eruption in Congo Causes Panic in City of 2 Million

(*2*)GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the primary time in practically 20 years Saturday, turning the night time sky a fiery pink and sending lava onto a significant freeway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a metropolis of practically 2 million.

(*2*)There was no speedy phrase on any casualties, however witnesses mentioned that lava already had engulfed a freeway that connects Goma with town of Beni in North Kivu province.

(*2*)Mount Nyiragongo’s final eruption, in 2002, left tons of useless and coated airport runways in lava. Greater than 100,000 folks had been left homeless in the aftermath, including to the worry in Goma on Saturday night time.

(*2*)“We’re already in a complete psychosis,” Zacharie Paluku, a resident, instructed The Related Press. “Everyone seems to be afraid; persons are working away. We actually don’t know what to do.”