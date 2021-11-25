Volkswagen C.E.O. Herbert Diess Sets Sights on Beating Tesla

A rare outsider selected from BMW three years ago to lead the world’s second-largest carmaker, Mr Dias (pronounced DEES) was accused of a bilateral challenge: regaining the trust of consumers who turned their backs on VW after the diesel scandal and transforming the company into an electric mobility powerhouse in Europe. Is able to resist growth.

Since taking office, he has sought to open a company known for its insular culture to a wider audience, focusing on the need to develop VW’s own batteries and software. That being said, he doesn’t seem to miss the opportunity to compare Volkswagen with Tesla, often adversely.

“We need a new mindset at Volkswagen AG to compete,” said Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, at a VW manager retreat in October. Dias posted on his LinkedIn page. “We’ve done a lot in the past, Volkswagen is strong in the old world, but there’s no guarantee for a new world.”

While VW’s employees may be swayed by their boss’s style, many others believe that this kind of blunt strategy is the only way for a traditionally entrenched company (some of its manufacturing facilities are on the local register of historic sites) to compete with Silicon Valley. Start-up

“The one thing that Diess does is positive, it keeps repeating – even if no one in Wolfsburg wants to hear it – Tesla is the benchmark,” said Stephen Bratzel, director of the Center for Automotive Management in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. “He is using Tesla to put pressure on the company to make the necessary changes.”