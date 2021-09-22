Volkswagen’s truck unit warns chip shortage will cut sales
Volkswagen’s truck unit is facing “serious difficulties” in buying semiconductors that are weighing on sales at a time when demand is surging, the company warned on Wednesday, noting how global chip shortages could hamper economic growth. is stopping.
Trattan, the maker of Scania, MAN and Navistar trucks, said it was also facing shortages of other critical components.
The shortfall comes as the global economy slowly rebounds as new coronavirus cases decline and consumers spend money saved during the pandemic lockdown. To meet the demand, the company is cannibalizing finished but unsold vehicle parts and installing them in trucks, for which there are firm orders.
As a result, sales from July to September will be “far below plan,” even if customers are clamoring for the trucks, Tratton said. “Supply chain difficulties will have a greater impact than expected.” Volkswagen owns 90 percent of the truck maker, which has a separate listing on the stock exchange.
Raw materials such as steel and aluminum have also become somewhat scarce, as manufacturers did not expect demand to return so quickly. The shortage is preventing the global economy from recovering from the pandemic as fast as it could have otherwise.
“It’s not just the semiconductor issues that are dragging global supply chains at the moment – it’s the shortages of many other products as well,” Trautan chief executive Mathias Grundler said in a statement. He said he expects the shortfall to continue until 2022.
Trucks increasingly come with autonomous driving features and other sophisticated electronics that require semiconductors. Chipmakers were unprepared for rising demand from automakers, and have struggled to keep production afloat due to lockdowns in places such as Malaysia, a key semiconductor producer.
A top executive at Daimler’s truck arm said earlier this week that it was also suffering losses. “The situation has become more challenging for us” in the third quarter, Karin Radstrom, head of Mercedes-Benz brand trucks, said during an online news conference on Tuesday.
“We are currently fighting to really get every truck out of the gate,” Ms Radstrom said, “because customer demand is very, very good.”
