Volkswagen’s truck unit warns chip shortage will cut sales

Volkswagen’s truck unit is facing “serious difficulties” in buying semiconductors that are weighing on sales at a time when demand is surging, the company warned on Wednesday, noting how global chip shortages could hamper economic growth. is stopping.

Trattan, the maker of Scania, MAN and Navistar trucks, said it was also facing shortages of other critical components.

The shortfall comes as the global economy slowly rebounds as new coronavirus cases decline and consumers spend money saved during the pandemic lockdown. To meet the demand, the company is cannibalizing finished but unsold vehicle parts and installing them in trucks, for which there are firm orders.

As a result, sales from July to September will be “far below plan,” even if customers are clamoring for the trucks, Tratton said. “Supply chain difficulties will have a greater impact than expected.” Volkswagen owns 90 percent of the truck maker, which has a separate listing on the stock exchange.