Volleyball player raises money for Ukraine





CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An area highschool scholar is utilizing the game he loves to assist these affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shenendehowa volleyball player Eric Lerner organized a volleyball event Friday known as Help, Stand and Serve.

100 fifty gamers signed up upfront. They have been additionally anticipating walk-ons on the Impression Athletic Middle. Whereas the ambiance was upbeat, Lerner has seen the influence of the conflict in his household.

“This concept happened as a result of my dad and my grandparents have been born and raised in Ukraine, and watching TV and seeing the place he grew up and went to high school and seeing how horrible it was simply shocked me, and I wished to do what I might to assist,” he mentioned.

Lerner mentioned he’s honored by the assist from the group. All proceeds will likely be donated to UNICEF to make use of in support to Ukraine.