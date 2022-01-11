Volunteers Leave Donations At Monroe College Emergency Post For Survivors Of Bronx High-Rise Fire – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many individuals in additional than 100 condominium models escaped Sunday’s fireplace within the Bronx with nothing however the garments on their backs and a cellphone.

A close-by faculty has been became an emergency put up for survivors, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

“They’ve gone by means of an unimaginable 24 hours. We’re simply making an attempt to assist one of the best we are able to,” Monroe College President Marc Jerome stated.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin and officers from the Workplace of Emergency Administration visited the middle Monday.

A room at Monroe College is packed wall-to-wall with clothes donations which have been coming in all morning for #bronx fireplace victims @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/dKwrYYWTB8 — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) January 10, 2022

Survivors arrived all day to choose up garments and meals. It’s additionally a useful resource middle the place family members had been in search of these nonetheless lacking and a spot the place these grieving can discover consolation.

Renee Howard stated she waited for hours at her Nineteenth-floor window in the course of the fireplace, till firefighters advised her it was protected to depart.

“My neighbors died, the kids died. The kids, the dad and mom, I don’t perceive,” Howard stated. “I don’t perceive why that occurred like that, however God spared me.”

Half a mile away, Howard broke down outdoors Monroe College’s Ustin Corridor on Jerome Avenue, pondering of the 2 youngsters she knew who didn’t survive.

“I do know Mustafa. He had such stunning, angelic eyes,” she stated.

NYPD Group Affairs joined Howard in prayer moments after she left with garments and blankets that had been being handed out on the useful resource middle arrange by the Purple Cross.

Highly effective second of prayer between @NYPDCommAffairs and #Bronx fireplace survivor Renee outdoors @monroe_college the place @RedCrossENY is disbursing meals and clothes @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/1X6ioGRQel — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) January 10, 2022

Howard and others are being put up at close by lodges.

“What had been you capable of retrieve from the condominium, if something?” Rozner requested Pauline Bryan, a first-floor resident.

“Nothing in any respect,” Bryan stated. “Proper now, I want some underwear and garments.”

Donations of clothes and bedding crammed one room alone. There have been nonstop drop-offs from volunteers of all backgrounds and faiths touched by the tragedy.

“It might occur to anyone. It might occur to me,” stated Alain Samba, a Bronx resident.

“There have been clear towels and diapers, and wipes had been wanted,” stated Julie Honest of Pelham. “Till the donations cease, I shall be right here each day.”

Lilia Cruz of Rockland County drove to the Bronx to drop off donations, hoping belongings from her house can consolation those that simply misplaced theirs.

“It’s horrible what occurred to those individuals, and I simply need to assist,” Cruz advised CBS2’s Cory James.

Misplaced within the tragedy was at the very least one story with a contented ending. Two sisters bought the decision they desperately needed.

Their brother and his girlfriend, who had been each lacking after the fireplace, had been discovered.

In accordance with the household, the couple was rushed to Westchester Medical Middle, the place 44-year-old Ramel Thompson was being handled for smoke inhalation.

Others who made it out couldn’t cease thanking the firefighters for his or her heroic efforts.

To this point, the Purple Cross says it has housed 38 households, and a spokesperson for the group stated its casework crew has registered 50 households for companies, together with psychological well being assets.

CBS2’s Cory James contributed to this report.