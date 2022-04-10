Volunteers work to evacuate orphaned children in eastern Ukraine: ‘A modern-day holocaust’



Volunteers and veterans have moved to one of the most dangerous locations on the planet to help evacuate orphans trapped by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday, local Vlad Finn of Ukraine and Army veteran Tyler Merritt discussed with them and the painful work that a unit of U.S. veterans volunteering with the Aerial Recovery Group is doing to help Ukraine’s most vulnerable.

“The idea is to get them out of an area that is blocked and or very dangerous, right – shells, gunshots, bad people killing women and children,” Merritt explained. “Get them out of the area.”

As a former member of the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Merritt says he has seen war-torn countries, such as Iraq, Afghanistan, and South America, and parts of countries he could not name.

But the founder of the Nine Line Foundation, Army Vet, has said that the steps he has taken during previous armed conflicts are “nothing compared to what is happening in eastern Ukraine.”

“It’s a modern-day defeat with modern warfare,” he said.

Finn, who tragically found himself in a Ukrainian orphanage at the age of 10, worked as a translator and volunteer to move orphaned children from dangerous areas – often in eastern Ukraine – to safer places in western Ukraine.

The Ukrainian adopted a Native American couple at the age of 15, but he says he sees himself among the children who have been left to face the harsh realities of Putin’s invasion.

“Let’s just say it happened 15 years ago, 16 years ago – I was one of those orphans who was rescued by Aerial Recovery and who is helping in this rescue mission,” he explained.

Finn’s background doesn’t mean he knows how to navigate eastern Ukraine, he has a unique perspective on how to be an orphan.

The couple explained that the volunteer team does not keep orphans outside of Ukraine for two reasons – community and legal reasons.

Merit explained that when a third nation is involved, international acceptance becomes more complex and slow. And keeping the orphans together is a priority for the Aerial Recovery Group.

“When they’re in the west – in a safe area – you try to find a similar environment so they can be in a group, together,” Finn said. “Aerial recovery doesn’t separate orphanages or children. Was in the group. “

The pair noted that the situation across Ukraine is extremely dangerous. If people want to help, they should not go to war-torn countries alone. Instead, they should contact the humanitarian group, fund or provide medical services if possible, they said.

More than 600 orphans have been evacuated by volunteers since the war began more than six weeks ago. Despite recent warnings that the already deadly battle is expected to become more brutal, volunteers say they are not going anywhere.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Merit told Gadget Clock Digital.

The pair could not share precisely how they work to protect children due to areas of operation or extreme safety risks.

“They are strategically targeting the private sector. They are specifically targeting women and children, and they are specifically targeting news reporters,” Merritt explained. “You have mercenaries who support the Russian military who are doing things that no human should do to other people.”

Despite Putin’s brutal efforts, which have been considered war crimes by US, Ukrainian and NATO officials, the military veteran says there is still “a strong will to fight them.”

U.S. defense officials have warned that Russia wants to recruit another 60,000 troops into its war-torn country as it seeks a home in eastern Ukraine, an official has warned.

Merritt said the war in Ukraine was a “pure test of good and evil”, adding that, despite the atrocities across the country, he saw “their spirits so high.”

Both Finn and Merit want to return to Ukraine to continue their support in the near future.