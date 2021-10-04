Volvo announces plans to go public to accelerate transition to electric cars

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo, owned by China’s Geely, announced its plans for an initial public offering as it seeks to raise more cash to accelerate its transition to a fully electric car company.

The announcement follows news last week that electric car company Polestar, a joint venture between Volvo and Geely, would go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Despite selling only two models – a hybrid luxury coupe and an all-electric fastback sedan, the deal is worth about $20 billion. Volvo is choosing a more traditional route by moving forward with an IPO in Stockholm that could value the company upwards of $25 billion.

Volvo said it aims to raise about 25 billion kronor, equivalent to $2.86 billion.

Volvo said it aims to raise about 25 billion kronor, equivalent to $2.86 billion, by issuing new shares. It aims to use this money to accelerate a plan to phase out sales of gas-powered cars in its bid to become an EV-only company by 2030. It also represented a dramatic comeback for Volvo, which was sold to Geely. That put Ford in trouble in 2010 for just $1.8 billion.

Volvo launched its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge, last year. The SUV has a range of around 200 miles and can charge its battery to 80 percent capacity in 40 minutes. In our time with the car, we found it to be an “impressive blend of Swedish ingenuity, crossover utility and electric performance.” The follow-up, the C40 Recharge, will be available later this year, while an electric XC90 SUV won’t be revealed until 2022.

The listing will give investors a chance to bet on the auto industry’s transition to fully electric vehicles at a time of growing concerns about tailpipe emissions and actions by governments around the world on the production of gas cars.

Geely, which is the largest privately-owned automaker in China, will sell some of its shares in Volvo as part of the IPO, though it hasn’t said how this might affect the company’s total stake in the automaker. Earlier this year, the company backed Volvo’s plan to fully merge with Geely’s auto division.