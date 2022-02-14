Von Miller thinks ‘addictive’ feeling of Super Bowl will keep Aaron Donald from retiring



Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has avoided questions about his possible retirement after winning the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, but one of his key teammates had some thoughts after the game.

Two-time Super Bowl champion von Miller said, “I don’t know, man. He did everything he could.” “But this feeling here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Once you feel it – it’s one thing to come to the Super Bowl. But it’s different to win. And we just have to see.

“She’s done a lot. But I’ll tell you, this feeling is great. It will make you want more and more. But she must have stopped a great career, if she chooses to do it. But it’s an addictive feeling and I love her.” I can’t see it moving away. “

Donald finished the night with a total of four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

“He’s different, man. He’s true, man,” Miller said. “He does everything right. He never stops it – on the football field, off the football field, in the locker room. Flying on the plane. For the flying game on the plane, away from the game. Working out. In the meeting. He was determined to be a part of this victory. “