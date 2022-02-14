Sports

Von Miller thinks ‘addictive’ feeling of Super Bowl will keep Aaron Donald from retiring

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Von Miller thinks ‘addictive’ feeling of Super Bowl will keep Aaron Donald from retiring
Written by admin
Von Miller thinks ‘addictive’ feeling of Super Bowl will keep Aaron Donald from retiring

Von Miller thinks ‘addictive’ feeling of Super Bowl will keep Aaron Donald from retiring

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has avoided questions about his possible retirement after winning the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, but one of his key teammates had some thoughts after the game.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Two-time Super Bowl champion von Miller said, “I don’t know, man. He did everything he could.” “But this feeling here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Once you feel it – it’s one thing to come to the Super Bowl. But it’s different to win. And we just have to see.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after his fourth down stop in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after his fourth down stop in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
(Rob Car / Getty Images)

“She’s done a lot. But I’ll tell you, this feeling is great. It will make you want more and more. But she must have stopped a great career, if she chooses to do it. But it’s an addictive feeling and I love her.” I can’t see it moving away. “

Donald finished the night with a total of four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

“He’s different, man. He’s true, man,” Miller said. “He does everything right. He never stops it – on the football field, off the football field, in the locker room. Flying on the plane. For the flying game on the plane, away from the game. Working out. In the meeting. He was determined to be a part of this victory. “

READ Also  Middlesbrough and Everton in Bolasie loan talks

#Von #Miller #thinks #addictive #feeling #Super #Bowl #Aaron #Donald #retiring

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  anand mahindra reacts to twitter user demanding thar for pv sindhu after bronze medal win in tokyo olympics know what is his answer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment