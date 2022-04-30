World

Voorheesville student charged with making threat

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Voorheesville Central School student has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat. The sheriff’s office said the 15-year-old was arrested after other students came forward saying there were threats of a gun being brought to school.

Sheriff deputies investigated the threat and arrested the teen. He was arraigned and released under house arrest.

