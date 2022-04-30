Voorheesville student charged with making threat





VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Voorheesville Central School student has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat. The sheriff’s office said the 15-year-old was arrested after other students came forward saying there were threats of a gun being brought to school.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!



Sheriff deputies investigated the threat and arrested the teen. He was arraigned and released under house arrest.