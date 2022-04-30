Voorheesville student charged with making threat
Posted:
Updated:
VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Voorheesville Central School student has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat. The sheriff’s office said the 15-year-old was arrested after other students came forward saying there were threats of a gun being brought to school.
Sheriff deputies investigated the threat and arrested the teen. He was arraigned and released under house arrest.
#Voorheesville #student #charged #making #threat
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.