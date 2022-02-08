Voters deep in Biden country detail priorities heading into midterms



Voters in New Mexico told Gadget Clock that education and the economy are top priorities going into the 2022 election.

“My priorities are to get out of this financial situation that we’re in right now,” said Scott, a teacher in Albuquerque. “I buy the groceries in my house, it’s considerably higher right now than it was two years ago.”

New Mexico went to President Biden by 11 points in 2020. The state’s governor and both senators are Democrats.

Salomar, who has young children, told Gadget Clock she would vote Democrat if the election was today, but wants to see education reform.

“Making more programs for the students, and daycare as well, and more opportunities for students, like mothers wanting to go back to school,” she told Gadget Clock.

Paul, of Albuquerque, said “” I’d like to see all the crooks that are in office get booted out. “

Gale, a graduate student, told Gadget Clock her top priorities are public safety and civic and ethical responsibility. But she said voting stresses her out.

“I’m one thing on my voters card, but sometimes it’s conflicting because not all the people in that party hold the ideals that I do, and not all the people in the other party hold the ideals I do” Gale said.

“I wish there was a way for me to vote my conscience,” she continued.