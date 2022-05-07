Voters share how SCOTUS leak, possible Roe v. Wade reversal will influence their midterm decisions



Voters in Harvard Square have told Gadget Clock that they plan to run in the by-elections, but most have said that the draft decision that overturned Rowe v. Wade did not affect their motivation.

“I wouldn’t say it’s changing the way I plan to vote,” Charles Fox, a Harvard student in Louisiana, told the News. He said he was upset about the leak instead of the decision, as the Supreme Court was not supposed to be political.

A leaked draft decision released by Politico on Monday night indicates that the Supreme Court will overturn Rowe v. Wade. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the draft and wrote that abortion laws should return to the states.

One man, Isaiah, said he was opposed to overturning Rock and that the leaked draft prompted him to vote in November. However, he was not sure who would get his support.

“I need to do a little more research,” Isaiah told Gadget Clock. “I was busy with school and stuff, so it’s not the first thing in my head.”

Others at Harvard Square who opposed the Supreme Court’s draft decision said they already plan to run in the by-elections. But they said the leak would not change their vote.

“Men don’t have the right to make decisions about women’s bodies,” one woman, Cassandra Fox, told the News. But he said it would not change his voting habits.

“I always try to vote,” Cassandra added. “I will continue to support politicians who support women’s rights.”

Ben said the leak would “not change my vote,” but, like Isaiah, he did not conduct research to determine who would return in November.

Another, Nick, told Gadget Clock: “I was going to vote anyway, but now I’m going to vote – not twice because it’s illegal, but it’s going to be a strong vote.”

One woman, Alex, shared her thoughts even though she could not vote because she came from the United Kingdom.

Alex told Gadget Clock: “Hopefully this will inspire Americans to see that issues like judicial appointments and court stacking are important … even if they may not be at the top of most minds in most of these midterm elections,” Alex told Gadget Clock. Said 6

“We need to be more proactive, not just around the big presidential election,” he added.