Voting Battles of 2022 Take Shape as G.O.P. Crafts New Election Bills

A new wave of Republican legislation is coming to shape the nation’s electoral system in 2022, as the GOP proposes everything from counting ballots in New Hampshire to creating a law enforcement unit in Florida to investigate allegations. Voting fraud.

Last year, former President Donald J. The Republican campaign, motivated by the overwhelming rejection of Trump’s defeat, includes both voting restrictions and measures that could create confusion among the people or erode confidence in fair elections and significantly increase the mid-term elections in 2022. .

Republicans in at least five states, including Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma and New Hampshire, have filed bills before the start of the next legislative session this year, after 33 state voting laws were passed in 19 states. By the way, by limiting mail voting. In more than 20 states, more than 245 similar bills could be introduced this year in 2022, according to the Voting Rights Lab, which works to increase voter turnout.

In many places, Democrats will be largely powerless to push back at the state level, where they fit more closely into Republican-controlled legislatures. GOP state MPs across the country have implemented wide cutbacks for voting access this year and used aggressive misconceptions to lock the party’s state power for the next decade.