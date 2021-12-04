Voting Battles of 2022 Take Shape as G.O.P. Crafts New Election Bills
A new wave of Republican legislation is coming to shape the nation’s electoral system in 2022, as the GOP proposes everything from counting ballots in New Hampshire to creating a law enforcement unit in Florida to investigate allegations. Voting fraud.
Last year, former President Donald J. The Republican campaign, motivated by the overwhelming rejection of Trump’s defeat, includes both voting restrictions and measures that could create confusion among the people or erode confidence in fair elections and significantly increase the mid-term elections in 2022. .
Republicans in at least five states, including Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma and New Hampshire, have filed bills before the start of the next legislative session this year, after 33 state voting laws were passed in 19 states. By the way, by limiting mail voting. In more than 20 states, more than 245 similar bills could be introduced this year in 2022, according to the Voting Rights Lab, which works to increase voter turnout.
In many places, Democrats will be largely powerless to push back at the state level, where they fit more closely into Republican-controlled legislatures. GOP state MPs across the country have implemented wide cutbacks for voting access this year and used aggressive misconceptions to lock the party’s state power for the next decade.
Both parties are preparing to strengthen their position by using the issue of voting. Democratic leaders, especially the newly announced candidate for governor of Georgia and Stacey Abrams, the voting champion for her party, pledge to keep the issue at the forefront and at the center.
But with a lack of options on the left, many candidates, voters and activists are worried about the potential consequences of 2022 and beyond, and are increasingly frustrated by Democrats’ inability to pass federal voting protection in Washington.
“What we are facing now is a very real and intense case of a democratic uprising,” Ms. Abrams said in an interview. “
Democrats and voting rights groups say some Republican measures will suppress voting, especially by people of color. He warns that other bills will increase the influence of politicians and other parties in a relatively regular election administration. Some measures, he says, increase the likelihood that elections will be thrown into chaos or even reversed.
Republicans say the bills are necessary to protect what they call electoral integrity, although electoral fraud is extremely rare in American elections.
“This is going to be a big political issue, at least for next year,” said Jason Snead, executive director of the Honest Election Project, a conservative group that has supported the Kraft voting law. He said the group wanted lawmakers to “stop thinking about election-related policies that only occur once in the Blue Moon,” adding that “instead there should be something in every assembly session – just what you learned from the last election.”
GOP MPs from at least five states have enacted legislation to review the 2020 election and establish new procedures for examining the outcome of future elections.
Many other bills are similar to those passed this year, aimed at limiting access to mail-in voting; Reduce the use of drop boxes; Strict penalties for election officials found violating the rules; Expand the powers of biased observers; And shift election observation from independent officers and commissions to state legislatures.
It is unclear how new voting bills will affect turnout, and some election experts say any measures designed to stifle voting could backfire on opposition voters.
In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron Desantis is pushing for changes to election laws based on a major bill passed by his party this year, including a special force to investigate voting crimes. In New Hampshire, Republicans are proposing that all ballots be counted by hand and that efforts be made to tighten housing requirements. In Georgia, GOP MPs are trying to restructure the democratically led government of the state’s most diverse county.
The biggest potential change in voting could come in Florida, where only one case of voter fraud was prosecuted in the 2020 election.
Facing pressure from conservatives to review the results of the 2020 elections in the state, Shri. Desantis has appealed to state MPs to send new election solutions to their desks. One proposal would increase the penalty for collecting more than two ballots from a third party, ranging from a misdemeanor to a third-degree offense. Another demand is for more regular maintenance of voter lists, which voting rights advocates say will lead to greater “purity” of eligible voters.
The governor said last month that a potential election law enforcement unit would have “the ability to investigate any election-related crime” and would include sworn law enforcement officers, investigators and statewide prosecutors. Critics argued that such a unit could intimidate voters and lead to abuse by politicians.
In New Hampshire, where Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, is facing a potentially challenging re-election bid, Republicans have proposed scrapping ballot-scanning machines that have been used for decades in favor of hand counting.
That bill – introduced by Mark Allegro, a Republican state representative who declined to comment – has been opposed by Democrats, who say the protracted delay between election day and the result will create an opportunity for those seeking to challenge the election’s legitimacy. .
“Republicans are trying to sow discord and discord in the process,” said Matt Wilhelm, a Democratic state representative. “If they had an extra window of hours, days, weeks when the granite stators did not know the results of the elections they had just held, it would cast doubt on our democratic institutions.”
A separate GOP bill in New Hampshire, introduced in the Legislative Prefiling Portal, summarizes: “Only residents of the state may vote in the election.”
Republicans have sought to tighten housing requirements in New Hampshire, which has a small population, meaning the removal of a relatively small number of college students from the voter list could help give the GOP an edge in the upcoming election. This year, the state Supreme Court unanimously rejected the 2017 state law requiring proof of residence for voting.
A spokeswoman for Regina Birdsell, a Republican state senator who introduced the bill, said it was “currently in draft form” and that Ms. Birdsell would not comment until the language was finalized.
In Georgia, Republicans in the state legislature plan to restructure the Guinness County government will effectively reduce the voting power of people of color in a growing democratic area.
Gwinnett, which includes the northeastern suburbs of Atlanta, has switched from full Republican control to full democratic control in four years, culminating last year with the election of the first black woman to oversee the county commission. President Biden gave the county an 18 percent score last year.
But last month, Clinton Dixon, a Republican senator, introduced two bills that would allow the GOP-led legislature to double the size of the county’s Democratic-led board of commissioners and recreate new districts for school boards – Democrats and civil rights leaders said. Those officials will go to the heads of the elected voters.
The changes will keep the county under democratic control, but will most likely guarantee several safer Republican districts, which will be predominantly white despite the county’s diversity.
After a left-wing outcry, Republicans pushed the bill into the January session.
Nicole Hendrickson, a Democratic chairman of the county’s board of commissioners, said the proposal “removes our voice as a board of commissioners and deprives our citizens of rights who have nothing to say about it.”
Mr Dixon defended the bill, stating that with more commissioners, voters would have more representation and elected leaders would be more accountable.
“I don’t see any kind of swing towards the Republican majority; It has nothing to do with seizing power, “he said in an interview. “I think at the local level, local governance is for the less populous.”
Investigating the 2020 election is the focus of many Republican lawmakers.
At least five states are biased reviewing the 2020 election, and Republicans in Oklahoma, Tennessee and Florida have introduced new bills to start next year.
“There was a questionable high turnout that shattered all expectations,” said Republican Sen. Nathan Dam, a Republican from Oklahoma who sponsored the bill to review the results. “It’s not enough to say that there was fraud alone, but it was suspicious enough to say that there are probably some questions.”
Conservative groups such as the Heritage Foundation will help legislators write new voting bills, which will help draft some of the 2020 legislation. A spokesman for the group said it would continue to push for measures, including more monitoring of the voter list; Increased powers for polling observers; Reduction in the use of absentee ballots; More power to state legislatures in the electoral process; And additional voter identification rules.
Republicans across the country have highlighted the polls, which show widespread bipartisan support for certain voter identification requirements.
Missouri Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has called on the state legislature to pass a bill requiring a state or federal photo ID to vote.
“The idea that voters in my state need such a simple photo ID is ridiculous and ridiculous,” he said in an interview.
Mr Ashcroft noted that the Missouri Bill would not bar people without IDs from voting; They will be temporarily allowed to vote and their ballots will be certified by signature match.
Meanwhile, voting rights leaders like Ms. Abrams have tried to push the issue beyond politics.
“It’s not just who wins or loses the election,” she said. “It’s about what kind of nation we want to be. And are there any consequences to weakening and dismantling our system of government? “
#Voting #Battles #Shape #GOP #Crafts #Election #Bills
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.