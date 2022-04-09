Voting on No Confidence motion in Pakistan Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif slammed PM Imran Khan

The special session of Pakistan’s Parliament which began on Saturday has been a tumultuous one. Initiating the discussion on the No Confidence Motion in the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif lashed out at the Speaker over the statement of foreign conspiracy to topple the government. He requested the speaker to stand by the constitution today and play the role of speaker in the right way. Voting on the no-confidence motion is to be held in Parliament today. However, after the uproar, the proceedings of the Parliament were adjourned for one-and-a-half hours.

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif lashed out at PM Imran Khan and said that Imran Khan ruined the future of Pakistan. He said that if they talk about conspiracy by foreign powers, then the matter will go far, we will make everyone naked in the hammam. Explain that the opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to remove PM Imran Khan from the post.

According to Pakistani media reports, the opposition parties have garnered excessive support with the help of dissidents of Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and some allies of the ruling coalition. In such a situation, it seems very difficult for Imran Khan to prove his majority in the house. No prime minister in the history of Pakistan has completed his five-year term.

Imran Khan recently spoke about a ‘threatening letter’ while addressing the country and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he follows an independent foreign policy. were not acceptable. Imran Khan had said that he very much wished that people could see this letter, but Imran refused to make this letter public, citing national security.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had termed PM Imran Khan’s recommendation to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly as unconstitutional and ordered the Speaker of the lower house to convene a session on Saturday to vote on the no-confidence motion.

It is believed that after the fall of the Imran government, 70-year-old Shahbaz Sharif can become the next Prime Minister of the country. If this happens, with this, the doors of the return of former PM Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan can also be opened.