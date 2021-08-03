Voting Rights Groups Press Biden on Response to GOP Laws

Dozens of voting rights groups and left-wing organizations to win the vote said Tuesday they were sending a letter to the Biden administration demanding more aggressive action to pass federal voting legislation. The letter also criticizes what groups perceive to be a flawed White House strategy that puts too much emphasis on organizing – the grassroots job of registering, educating and training voters – to fight dozens of new restrictions. votes passed by Republicans across the country this year.

“Some may think that we can overcome these unwarranted obstacles at the polls by simply increasing our organizing efforts,” the letter said. “We are writing to tell you unequivocally that this is simply not true.”

The letter is the latest evidence of growing frustration between voting rights groups and the White House. The organizations and their allies have called for greater public emergency on Mr Biden’s part, while administration officials preached patience, noting that Democrats have a good chance in the Senate to pass legislation of federal vote without revising the filibuster.

While the administration remains determined to find a way to pass a federal voting law, it has simultaneously encouraged voter registration, education and voting programs. He announced a $ 25 million investment in organizing efforts last month.