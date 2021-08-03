Voting Rights Groups Press Biden on Response to GOP Laws
Dozens of voting rights groups and left-wing organizations to win the vote said Tuesday they were sending a letter to the Biden administration demanding more aggressive action to pass federal voting legislation. The letter also criticizes what groups perceive to be a flawed White House strategy that puts too much emphasis on organizing – the grassroots job of registering, educating and training voters – to fight dozens of new restrictions. votes passed by Republicans across the country this year.
“Some may think that we can overcome these unwarranted obstacles at the polls by simply increasing our organizing efforts,” the letter said. “We are writing to tell you unequivocally that this is simply not true.”
The letter is the latest evidence of growing frustration between voting rights groups and the White House. The organizations and their allies have called for greater public emergency on Mr Biden’s part, while administration officials preached patience, noting that Democrats have a good chance in the Senate to pass legislation of federal vote without revising the filibuster.
While the administration remains determined to find a way to pass a federal voting law, it has simultaneously encouraged voter registration, education and voting programs. He announced a $ 25 million investment in organizing efforts last month.
But the moves led to tensions with voting rights groups, especially after voting rights advocates said some of Biden’s key allies told them it was possible to “over-organize the removal.” voters “.
“Given the scale of the attack, I think it is not for the president to say that he is looking for bipartisan solutions when there is clearly a political party that is actively undermining democracy and downplaying it. ‘insurgency,’ said Andrea Mercado, executive director of Florida Rising, a progressive group. “Steps like ending filibuster must be taken to protect voting rights. “
For its part, the Biden administration has stepped up its pressure on Congress to find a way forward for a federal voting law. The president met with President Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer last week to try to work out next steps, and Democratic Senators have drafted a compromise bill they plan to bring forward in the coming weeks.
Tuesday’s letter was signed by more than 49 state-level organizations, including the New Georgia Project Action Fund, LUCHA Arizona and Detroit Action, as well as some national organizations like the Black Voters Matter Fund. The groups said they knocked on tens of millions of doors during the 2020 campaign in battlefield states like Georgia, Arizona and Florida, playing a key role in organizing efforts at the base that helped elect Mr. Biden and put Democrats back in power. Senate.
But despite their success last year, the organizations said in their letter, “our capacity to organize is not unlimited.”
“We are facing a growing wave of voter suppression unlike anything we have seen,” the letter said. “While grassroots efforts remain essential to ensure fair and representative elections, so do federal legislation designed to protect and preserve the rights of the ridings we serve. “
#Voting #Rights #Groups #Press #Biden #Response #GOP #Laws
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.