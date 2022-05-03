VP Harris on Roe v. Wade: ‘This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have’



Vice President Kamala Harris warned on Tuesday that “the rights of all Americans are at stake.” There is something wrong with that. “

“The United States Supreme Court has now ruled that the draft opinion will be reversed Rowe vs. Wade Harris said in a statement on Tuesday.Rowe Ensures a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. It protects, in essence, the fundamental right to privacy. ”

“It is clear that the opposition Rowe They want to punish women and take away their right to decide their own bodies, “said Harris.” Republican lawmakers across the country are arming the use of force against women. ”

Harris added: “The rights of all Americans are at stake.”

“If the right to privacy is compromised, then everyone can face a future where the government can interfere in your personal decisions about your life,” Harris continued. “This is the time to fight for what we have for women and for our country.”

Harris’ comments came after leaked draft comments, first reported by Politico, indicated that the Supreme Court would overturn Rowe v. Wade.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Should be dismissed, “Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, labeled” court opinion “for the case of Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency. Representative.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acknowledged in a statement that “a copy of the draft opinion of a pending case” was released on Monday night.

The High Court said in a statement that “judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work.” “Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent a member’s final position on the court’s decision or the case.”

Chief Justice John Roberts also issued a statement on Tuesday saying the court would “not be affected in any way” by the leak.

“This betrayal of court trust was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, and will not succeed,” Roberts said. The work of the court will not be harmed in any way.

“We are blessed to have a workforce in court – permanent employees and law clerks alike – deeply loyal to the organization and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting and upholding the confidentiality of the judicial process – the court believes,” Roberts said.

“It was a singular and serious violation of the belief that the court and the community of government employees who work here are contemptuous,” he continued.

Roberts said he had “instructed the court-martial to begin an investigation into the source of the leak.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration last year instructed the Gender Policy Council and the White House Counsel’s Office to launch “a full-fledged government effort” to respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling, which is Texas’ “extreme” law that prohibits further abortions. Effective.

On Tuesday, President Biden said the councils were “preparing options for the administration’s response to continued attacks on abortion and reproductive rights under various possible outcomes of cases pending before the Supreme Court.”

“We will be ready if any rule is issued,” the president said.

The president added that if the Supreme Court “reverses Row, It will be up to our country’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to vote. ”

“And it will be up to the electorate to elect pro-choice officials this November,” Biden said. “At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to pass legislation that codifies. Row, I will work to pass and sign the law. ”