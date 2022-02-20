VP Harris says sanctions would absolutely deter Putin, despite saying he made up his mind on invading Ukraine



Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that she believes sanctions on Russia will completely deter President Vladimir Putin, although he and President Biden say he has already made up his mind about a possible attack.

Harris made the remarks to reporters at a security conference in Munich, Germany, amid fears of Russian aggression in neighboring Ukraine. The vice president called the sanctions “some of the biggest, if not the strongest” sanctions ever imposed by the United States.

“As I made clear yesterday, this is directed at institutions – in particular, financial institutions – and individuals, and this would be a complete loss for the Russian economy and their government,” Harris said.

His comments come later Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for sanctions against US and allies Russia Now – before a possible attack on Ukraine.

“We don’t need your sanctions after the bombing, and after or after the firing in our country, we will have no borders or we will have no economy or some part of our country will be occupied,” Zelensky said. Security Conference. “Then why do we need this ban?”

A reporter asked Harris if he felt the threat of sanctions would deter Putin, even though the president had already decided on Ukraine.

“Absolutely – we strongly believe – and keep in mind that sanctions are not just a product of our vision as the United States, but a shared vision of our allies. Especially because – remember, too – we still sincerely hope that there is a diplomatic path at the moment, “Harris said, according to the White House.

“And in the context that the window is still open, though– open, even though it’s very narrow – but in the context of a diplomatic path still open, the effect of resistance, we believe, is worthwhile,” he added.

On Sunday, shelling escalated in areas aided by Russia-backed rebels in Ukraine. Putin has mobilized more than 150,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and recently observed tests of nuclear-capable missiles.

In the current troop formation on the border, NATO “Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday.

Although Stoltenberg stressed that while it was not too late to change course against armed attacks, the Secretary-General noted that “there is a new norm in European security.”

On Sunday, Harris was asked during a security conference how the United States would “disassociate itself” from the conflict following the imposition of sanctions and possible military action.

“I don’t – we don’t think we’re involved,” Harris said.

“I mean, let’s take a moment to understand the significance of what we’re talking about. It’s been over 70 years. And in those 70 years, as I said yesterday, there’s peace and security. We’re talking about the real potential for war in Europe. “It simply came to our notice then.

“So our position, for us, is very clear, as a leader – that we were, uniting the Allies, working together around our united and unified position – which we all don’t like, we want, we believe this is a moment. It is in everyone’s interest to end diplomacy. And so where do we want to end it? That’s where we want to end it, “Harris continued.

Russia says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

Jessica Chasmar of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report