VP Harris to headline pro-choice conference after testing negative for COVID-19



On Monday, the office of Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would return to her official duties on Tuesday, after a negative test for COVID-19. Her first scheduled event will be at a pro-choice conference on Tuesday evening.

Harris will be speaking at the 30th Annual We Are Emily National Conference and Gala. The incident comes on the heels of a draft opinion leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court, which suggests it could potentially overturn Rowe v. Wade in an upcoming Dobs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision. Rowe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

A statement from Harris’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said, “The vice president will return to work tomorrow in person. Following the CDC guidelines, he will wear a good mask while being around others for ten days.”

Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on April 26, but is monitoring coronavirus protocols, his office said.

EMILY’s list will include guest speakers at the Annual Conference’s Hybrid Settings online as well as in person at the Omni Hotel in Washington, DC.

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court building following a leaked draft opinion to overthrow Rowe V. Wade.

The conference will “celebrate women who have taken the lead in defending our democracy and our reproductive rights,” the organization’s webpage said in a statement.

The event “wants to help keep more pro-democracy women in office for next year,” Page added.

It was not immediately clear if the vice president wanted to address the leaked opinion, which was received by Politico and widely circulated online, sparking major controversy.

The draft opinion dated February 10 reads “Rowe was seriously wrong from the start.”

There is no constitutional right to abortion services for women, which could potentially pave the way for states to regulate or outlaw the practice, said Samuel Alito, a judge appointed by President George W. Bush.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case early next month or before his term expires in July this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.