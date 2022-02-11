VP Kamala Harris Highlights Success Of Newark’s Lead Pipe Replacement Project – Gadget Clock



NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Newark Friday celebrating efforts that are delivering clean water to thousands of homes.

Harris is highlighting a successful project that has been replacing dangerous lead pipes and also talking about how other communities can do the same.

Unvaccinated New York City Employees Rally Against Vaccine Mandate Deadline, Thousands Expected To Lose Jobs

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, it’s the vice president’s second official trip to New Jersey. She met with people who worked on the project, and local leaders like Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Ras Baraka.

A line of invited guests formed early outside the Training Recreation Center in Newark to be part of the event, a discussion and celebration with Harris to highlight the success and completion of Newark’s Lead Service Line Replacement Project.

“It’s an historic event for the city of Newark,” said David LaFrance, CEO of American Water Works Association.

LaFrance came from Denver for the event, and says other communities across the country will now look at Newark as a model.

“The concern is not the water itself, but the water going over a lead service line. That’s the line in the middle of the street, into your house,” LaFrance said. “It was a big challenge here and you’ve accomplished it.”

In less than three years, the lead service lines to more than 18,000 homes were replaced.

The undertaking was something that could have taken decades, so it is being touted as “remarkable” by the federal government.

One happy resident named Malachi says it’s refreshing to see quick action.

President Biden To Release Billions Of Frozen Afghan Funds For 9/11 Victims, Humanitarian Aid

“It was great to see that plan initially talked about, planned, and then initiated,” he said.

In May of last year, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with Newark’s mayor about the lead problem, and the $1 billion New Jersey received to fix it and other lead problems statewide under the president’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,

“You lost a lot of trust of residents. Do you think that trust has returned?” Cline-Thomas asked.

“That’s what they were concerned about, remove the lead service lines. So, that’s what we did,” Baraka said.

According to the White House, up to 10 million American households and 400,000 schools and child care centers currently lack safe drinking water. That includes many in the Garden State.

In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave New Jersey a D+ on its infrastructure report card. Leaders are eager to turn that grade around.

Neighbors are optimistic this project will turn things around.

“I’m grateful. I’m glad that it happened,” Newark resident Crystal Diaz said.

Police: Marc Dern Faces Manslaughter Charge In Death Of Kevin Somers In East Hampton

Mitch Bernard of the Natural Resources Defense Council released the following statement: