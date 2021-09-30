vr Chaudhary assumes charge of Air Force: Air Chief Mshl becomes 27th Chief of IAF

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary has taken over as the 27th Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF). On Thursday, he replaced Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Bhadauria retired on this day. Until now, Chaudhary was the Vice President of the Indian Air Force. As deputy chief, Chaudhary Raphael was closely associated with the event. He was the head of a bilateral high-level group monitoring the progress of the fighter jet project in France.

Chaudhary is a student of the National Defense Academy (NDA). He is also a graduate of the Defense Services Staff College. His full name is Vivek Ram Chaudhary. He became the 45th Vice President of the Air Force on July 1, 2021, after Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora.

Chaudhary was appointed as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force on December 2, 2012. He is a qualified flight instructor. He has more than 3800 hours of flying experience on various fighter jets including MiG-21, MiG-23MF, MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30MKI.

Chaudhary has held various field positions including Commanding of MiG-2 Squad Squadron, Forward Base and later Air Force Station Pune Commanding. He has also worked as a DSCSC Instructor at DSCC Wellington as well as Lusaka, Zambia.

He has served as Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officer) and later as Deputy Chief of Air Staff at Air Headquarters, Vayu Sena Bhavan, New Delhi. He also served as Senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command from October 2019 to July 2020. He has become the 27th Chief of Air Staff since Bhadauria retired.

During his career, V.R. He was counted among the most conscientious officers.