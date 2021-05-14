Vrishabha Sankranti 2021: Date and other significant details

Vrishabha Sankranti 2021: When Solar enters from one zodiac signal to a different, it’s known as Sankranti. Vrishabha Sankranti marks the transition of the Solar from the zodiac signal of Aries to Taurus. As per the Hindu calendar, it’s the starting of the second month of Jyeshtha.

Identical to other Sankrantis, Vrishabha Sankranti can be an auspicious day to carry out charitable actions. Nevertheless, there’s a particular time for observing Sankrant associated actions.

Vrishabha in Sanskrit means bull, generally known as Nandi, who’s the car of Lord Shiva. Since cows are worshipped amongst the Hindu devotees, it’s thought-about auspicious to present cows on Vrishabha Sankranti.

Vrishabha Sankranti 2021: Date

This 12 months, Vrishabha Sankranti shall be noticed on Friday, Could 14, 2021.

Vrishabha Sankranti Punya Kala is from 12:18 to 19:04 (Length: 06 hours 47 minutes)

Vrishabha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala is from 16:49 to 19:04 (Length: 02 hours 16 minutes)

Vrishabha Sankranti Second: 23:41

Vrishabha Sankranti 2021: Significance

On the day of Vrishabha Sankranti devotees get up earlier than dawn, take a pious bathtub within the river and worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, they put together a bhog which is distributed and eaten amongst relations. It’s believed that throughout the evening, the quick observer is meant to sleep on the ground.

On this present day devotes additionally carry out Pitru Tarpan. The apply of donating a cow, ‘Godaan’, to a revered Brahmin is taken into account very lucky. Nevertheless, devotees additionally go to temples of Lord Vishnu to hunt knowledge to have the ability to differentiate between good and evil.

