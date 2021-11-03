vs-afg-gautam-gambhir-warns-india-before-match-against-afghanistan-also-reacts-on-criticism-of-ipl-for-indian-performance-in-t20-world-cup-2021 – everything Wrong to blame IPL, Gautam Gambhir furious at critics; India was warned before the match against Afghanistan

Gautam Gambhir has slammed those who blamed the IPL for India’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2021. Apart from this, he has also warned Team India before the match against Afghanistan.

Former Indian cricket team batsman Gautam Gambhir is often in the news for his statements regarding Team India. Meanwhile, he has repeatedly targeted those who blame the IPL for India’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2021. Apart from this, Gambhir has also warned the Indian team before the match against Afghanistan.

Talking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir has given some important tips to the Indian team before the match against Afghanistan. He has said that, ‘Afghanistan’s bowling attack is better than Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In such a situation, India should think of winning before net run rate today.

Talking about India’s poor performance in the current World Cup, Gambhir said, “You can’t point fingers at IPL every time something goes wrong in Indian cricket.” You have to accept that 2-3 teams are playing better cricket than you. The sooner you accept it, the better it will be for you.’

He further said that, ‘In the last game against New Zealand, we were very nervous before the game. What does this have to do with IPL? This happened in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup as well. At that time also we came to the World Cup after playing IPL. It has to be understood that IPL is important as players need enough match practice. You can’t go to the World Cup with 2-3 matches practiced.

India is the worst in terms of winning T20I in the year 2021, there is a tough competition between Pakistan and South Africa to reach the top

Significantly, in the ongoing T20 World Cup being played in UAE and Oman, India had to face defeat in two consecutive matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. After India’s defeat, IPL is being blamed continuously on social media. Even the hashtag Ban IPL (#BanIPL) was trending.

India’s performance in this World Cup so far has been disappointing. India are in the fifth position in Group-2 with 0 points after losing both their matches so far. On the other hand, Pakistan has made it to the semi-finals after winning all the four matches and is on top in Group 2. Afghanistan are second after winning 2 out of 3 matches and New Zealand are in third place after winning 1 out of 2 matches.