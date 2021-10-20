vs-aus-live-score-t20-world-cup-2021-warm-up-match-virat-kohli-aron-finch-david-warner-glenn-maxwell-rohit-sharma-kl-rahul-bumrah-shami- starc star sports – AUS 6/1 (1.5) – IND vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm up Match: Ashwin dismisses David Warner; Watch the live score of the entire match here

India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Warm up match: India defeated England in their first warm-up match. Whereas Australia has come after defeating New Zealand.

Check here all the updates related to the match:-

ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2021 ICC Academy, Dubai 20 October 2021 India vs Australia 6/1 (1.5) BowlersORWKT Bhuvneshwar Kumar13 Ravichandran Ashwin *0.531 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 14 ) Australia elected to bat

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match: The Indian team has landed at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai today to improve its preparations against Australia. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit Sharma is captaining the team in this match. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested today.

This is India’s second warm-up match, before Virat Brigade had defeated England. At the same time, Australia has also come after defeating New Zealand. Significantly, India has to play its first match of T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan on 24 October.

Australia won the toss, Rohit Sharma will captain today

Jadeja and Varun will also be seen with Rohit

In today’s match, Rohit Sharma can take the field. Let us tell you that Rohit did not play in the last match. Apart from this, eyes will also be on Ravindra Jadeja and mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty whether these two land today or not.

Bhuvneshwar’s last chance

Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was constantly out of form, proved to be very expensive in the first warm-up match and did not get a single wicket. Bhuvi gave 54 runs in 4 overs.

Warner’s poor form continues

Talking about Australia, David Warner’s poor form is a matter of concern. After repeated failures in the IPL, he was also dismissed on the first ball in the practice match against New Zealand.

Here are the squads of both the teams

India Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia : Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Sweepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.