vs-aus-semifinal-2-t20-world-cup-2021-records-pakistan-vs-australia-uae-records-knockout-history-babar-azam-match-preview – PAK vs AUS History will go, Pakistan will make record or Australia will continue to shine

Pakistan has never been able to beat Australia in the knockout stage in the history of the World Cup. At the same time, Pakistan has won the last 16 T20 matches in Pakistan. In this sense, the second semi-final is going to be very interesting.

The second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai today. If we talk about some special records in this match, then Pakistan has never won against Australia in the knockout matches of the World Cup. At the same time, Pakistan has won the last 16 T20 Internationals in the UAE.

Let us tell you that Australia has defeated Pakistan in the 1987 World Cup semi-final, 1999 World Cup final, 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final and 2015 World Cup quarterfinal. Pakistan’s team seems to be moving towards their second title but their road against Australia will not be easy.

After being knocked out in the first round of World T20 2016, Pakistan has performed brilliantly this time. The 2009 champions Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, is the only team in the current tournament that has not suffered a defeat so far.

Last time in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup between the two teams, Australia had won a thrilling match thanks to the brilliant performance of Mike Hussey.

In the UAE, however, in the current tournament, Pakistan is doing well under pressure and is comfortable with the conditions here. After the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, international cricket did not take place in Pakistan for a long time and the country played its home matches in the UAE. Several seasons of the Pakistan Super League were also held here.

Pakistan, which started their campaign with a historic win against India, looks invincible and has shown spirit by registering victories in odd conditions against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s top order, led by Babar (264), the tournament’s top scorer, is quite strong. Babar has scored four half-centuries and the team will be hoping for a good performance from him once again. Australia’s bowling attack, however, will be fully prepared for their challenge and will look to capitalize on any mistake.

If the opening pair of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan fails, Pakistan have several match-winners in the middle order, with long six-hitters Asif Ali and the experienced Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez all in good shape. However, the team will be hoping for a better performance from Fakhar Zaman who is the only batsman who has failed so far.

Pakistan’s bowling attack has also impressed a lot. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have troubled the opposition batsmen but Hasan Ali has not been performing as expected. Babar expects Hassan to do better against Australia.

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez and Shadab Khan will be captain Babar’s main weapons in the spin department against Australia. Against spin, Australia has faced trouble on several occasions. On the other hand, 2010 runners-up Australia are showing their top game at the right time and would like to win the title here and win the ICC tournament they have not won so far.

Apart from an eight-wicket loss against England, the Finch-led side have dominated all their other matches, registering victories and beating South Africa to reach the semi-finals.

Australia have a very strong fast bowling attack comprising of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins while leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who is the second most successful bowler of the current tournament, has done well in the middle overs.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh have led the team to successes with the ball and will also have the option of playing left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. Australia has been strengthened by David Warner’s return to form. Warner, who has been in poor form before the tournament, has scored two half-centuries, including an unbeaten 89 in the previous match.

The opening pair of Warner and Finch are capable of demolishing any bowling attack. Marsh is in good form at number three. In the event of early wickets, the dependable Steve Smith will be responsible for stabilizing the innings. His strike rate, however, has not been up to the mark. The teams chasing the target have had the upper hand on this ground and in such a situation, the toss will once again play an important role.

Both the teams are as follows:-

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

PakistanBabar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik .