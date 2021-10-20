vs-aus-t20-world-cup-2021-warm-up-match-when-and-where-to-watch-full-match-live-streaming-star-sports-network-dd-sports-hotstar – IND vs AUS Warm Up Match, T20 World Cup 2021: When, where and how can you watch this clash between India and Australia?

Here are the squads of both the teams

Where and how to watch live match updates?

When and where will this match take place?

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match: The Indian team will come to improve their preparations against Australia today. Before the high-voltage match against Pakistan, India will have the last chance to try all their hands.

This is India’s second warm-up match, before Virat Brigade had defeated England. At the same time, Australia has also come after defeating New Zealand. Significantly, India has to play its first match of T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan on 24 October.

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match: Here’s the live score of the match

This warm-up match between India and Australia will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. The start of this match will be at 3.30 pm Indian time and the time of toss is 3 pm.

You can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD and DD Sports. You will get the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected to Jansatta.com for live updates.

T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s the full tournament schedule

In today’s match, Rohit Sharma can take the field. Let us tell you that Rohit did not play in the last match. Apart from this, eyes will also be on Ravindra Jadeja and mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty. At the same time, Australia’s legendary player David Warner’s poor form continues. In such a situation, today is the last chance for him to get back his form before the start of the tournament.

Here are the squads of both the teams

India Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia : Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Sweepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.