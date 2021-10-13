vs-ausw-smriti-mandhana-deepti-sharma-plays-well-with-bat-jhulan-goswami-pooja-vastrakar-bowls-well-to-take-2-wicket-each – INDW vs AUSW: Bowling After Batting Strong performance of India in India too, did this feat for the first time against Australia

Indian women cricketers continue their strong performance in the ongoing one-day Test against Australia. After batting, Indian women have also done wonders in bowling. On the third day, the hosts are 234 runs behind after losing 4 wickets.

Indian women cricketers continue their strong performance in the ongoing one-day Test against Australia. After batting, Indian women have also done wonders in bowling. On the third day, the hosts are 234 runs behind after losing 4 wickets.

The Indian women’s cricket team has also performed well against a strong Australia in bowling after batting. On the third day of the one-off Day-Night Test at stumps, the hosts scored 143 for four.

Earlier, the Indian team had declared its innings on 377 runs. Also, this is the highest score of Team India in an innings of a Test match against Australia.

Let us tell you that before this India had never scored a score of 350 runs in an innings of a Test match against Australia. In this innings, India scored 377 for 8, thanks to a brilliant century from Smriti Mandhana and a half-century from Deepti Sharma.

IPL 2021: Third umpire took wrong decision? Devdutt Padikkal not out even after spike in snickometer; Watch Video

India’s biggest score in a Test innings

vs England, 2002 Taunton Test 467 runs

vs England, 1986 Blackpool Test 426/9 innings declared

vs South Africa, 2002 Pearl Test 404/9 Innings Declared

vs South Africa, 2014 Mysore Test 400/6 innings declared

vs England, 1986 Worcester Test 374 runs

After this, experienced fast bowler Jhulan Goswami took two wickets for 27 runs and bowled well. Thanks to these two wickets, Australia’s score was 63 for two at one time. Apart from Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar gave two blows to Australia for 31 runs.

On the third day of the match, the Indian team declared their first innings at 377 for eight in 145 overs. For India, Smriti Mandhana scored the highest 127 runs and apart from her, Deepti Sharma also played a half-century of 66 runs.

Amidst the Ashwin-Morgan controversy, women cricketer Poonam Raut presented an example of sportsmanship, the umpire gave not out yet returned to the pavilion; Watch Video

Poonam Raut contributed 36 runs, Shefali Verma 31 and captain Mithali Raj also contributed 30 runs for India. Apart from this, at the end of the innings, Tania Bhatia scored 22 runs, Pooja Vastrakar also scored 13 runs and the team’s score crossed 350.

For Australia, Ellyse Parry, Stella Campbell and Sophie Molyneux took 2 wickets each. With this, Ellyse Parry got her 300th international wicket by dismissing Pooja Vastrakar. Let us tell you that Perry is the only female cricketer to have 5000 international runs and 300 wickets to her name.

At the end of the third day’s play, Australia scored 143 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. The hosts are still 234 runs behind the Indian team’s score. Ellyse Perry is unbeaten on 27 and Ashleigh Gardner is unbeaten on 13.