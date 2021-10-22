vs eng-cancelled-manchester-test-is-rescheduled-to-be-played-in-july-2022-at-edgbaston-england-cricket-board-announced-new-dates – Manchester India vs England match canceled New date of Test announced, England and Wales Cricket Board announced

The dates for the rescheduling of the last Test match of the recently unfinished Test series between India and England have been announced. The England and Wales Cricket Board has given this information on its Twitter handle. According to the board, the canceled Test in Manchester will now be played at Edgbaston from 1 July 2022.

Giving information in its release, the board said that the fifth Test of the recently played LV Insurance Test Series between India and England will be conducted on July 1, 2022. The ECB said that with the mutual consent of the BCCI, it has been approved to conduct this Test at Edgbaston on the scheduled date.

Significantly, India is ahead 2-1 in this series. At the same time, Indian players objected to playing the last Test in Manchester after several cases of corona were reported in the Indian camp. In such a situation, this match was postponed on the mutual consent of the boards of both the countries.

The board said that due to some pre-scheduled schedules, this match is not being held at Old Trafford. At the same time, from August 25, a Test match will be played between England and South Africa at this ground.

This match was earlier to be held in Edgbaston. Which has now been interchanged from the fifth Test between India and England.

Let us tell you that with this the board has also changed the schedule of ODI and T20 series between India and England to be held next year. Now this series will start from 7th July. The three matches of the T20 series will be played on July 7, 9 and 10.

The first match will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the last two matches will be played at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge. Apart from this, three match ODI series will be played on 12, 14 and 17 July.