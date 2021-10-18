vs-eng-live-score-t20-world-cup-2021-warm-up-match-virat-kohli-team-india-eoin-morgan-england-rohit-sharma-kl-rahul-bumrah-ashwin-star- sports network – ENG 130/4 (15) – IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match: Shami takes third wicket, Livingston returns to pavilion; Watch the live score of the entire match here

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match: In today’s match, both Team India and England will come down to try their preparations. India’s first match in the World Cup will be against Pakistan on 24 October.

ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2021 ICC Academy, Dubai 18 October 2021 India vs England 131/4 (15.2) BowlersORWKT Jasprit Bumrah*2.215 Mohammed Shami3283 BatsmanRB Jonny Bairstow*38 28 Moeen Ali2 2 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 12 ) India elected to field

T20 World Cup 2021 Ind vs Eng Warm-up Match: The Indian cricket team will play its first warm-up match against England in the T20 World Cup 2021 today. This match is being played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

If there is a practice match, then both the teams can try any of the final-15 today. At the same time, during the toss, Virat Kohli made it clear that he would play at number three and KL Rahul would open with Rohit Sharma.

Shami took third wicket

Mohammed Shami got his third wicket by dismissing set batsman Liam Livingston and gave India the fourth breakthrough. Livingston scored 30 runs.

Chahar clean bowled Malan

England’s innings has faltered after a good start. Rahul Chahar gave India the third success by bowling David Malan on the googly ball. Malan played an innings of 18 runs.

Both the openers returned to the pavilion for England

After Butler, Mohammed Shami also made Jason Roy his victim. With this, both the openers of England returned to the pavilion. Roy scored 17 runs in 13 balls.

Shami clean bowled Butler

Mohammed Shami gave India the first breakthrough in the fourth over. He sent England captain Jos Buttler back to the pavilion by clean bowling today. Butler scored 18 runs in 13 balls.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bowl first. At the same time, during the toss, Virat Kohli made it clear that he would play at number three and KL Rahul would open with Rohit Sharma.

Here is the squad of both the teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakraborty .

England: Jason Roy, David Malan, Liam Livingston, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings.

T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s the full tournament schedule

Hardik’s fitness concern

The fitness of Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder of the Indian cricket team for a long time, is a matter of concern. His not bowling and being out of form in batting is increasing the concern of the team. Legends like Gautam Gambhir even believe that if Hardik does not bowl, then he does not get a place in his team. This thing got a boost recently when Shardul Thakur was included in the last 15 in place of Akshar Patel.

Who will be Rohit’s partner?

In fact, it is often said in the world of cricket that a left-handed and a right-handed batsman often creates problems for the fielding side. In such a situation, Ishan Kishan has the upper hand. But if the opinion of veterans and cricket pundits is to be believed, then only KL Rahul can prove to be a useful partner of Rohit Sharma. Now it will completely depend on the captain, coach and mentor MS Dhoni who they go with.