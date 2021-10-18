vs-eng-t20-world-cup-2021-warm-up-match-hardik-pandya-suryakumar-yadav-rohit-sharma-ishan-kishan-kl-rahul-team-india-playing-11-full-match- Updates – IND vs ENG: Who will be Rohit Sharma’s partner in the warm-up match, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya; High expectations from SKY too

The Indian team will take the field for the first time in the T20 World Cup today. However, this will be a warm-up match and the challenge of the British will be in front of Virat Brigade. The Indian team will get their first chance to try their preparations today.

The Indian cricket team will play its first warm-up match against England in the T20 World Cup 2021 today. This match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. In today’s match, everyone’s eyes will be on some important things, first of all, who will be the partner of Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul’s name was coming up during the selection of the team. But in the final phase of IPL 2021, Ishan Kishan had revealed that captain Virat Kohli has asked him to be ready for the opening. After which confusion arose between Rahul and Ishaan.

believe the giants or the equation

In fact, it is often said in the world of cricket that a left-handed and a right-handed batsman often creates problems for the fielding side. In such a situation, Ishan Kishan has the upper hand. But if the opinion of veterans and cricket pundits is to be believed, then only KL Rahul can prove to be a useful partner of Rohit Sharma. Now it will completely depend on the captain, coach and mentor MS Dhoni who they go with.

Hardik’s fitness concern

The fitness of Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder of the Indian cricket team for a long time, is a matter of concern. His not bowling and being out of form in batting is increasing the concern of the team. Legends like Gautam Gambhir even believe that if Hardik does not bowl, then he does not get a place in his team. This thing got a boost recently when Shardul Thakur was included in the last 15 in place of Akshar Patel.

SKY pinned hopes

Suryakumar Yadav has been called India’s 360 degree player in the last few months. The way SKY has proved itself after making its debut this year is commendable. Although his bat did not speak in some matches of the second phase of IPL 2021, but in the last phase, he proved why there are discussions about him. All eyes will also be on how he performs in today’s match.

Apart from this, how Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin perform, it will also be a matter to be seen. Both these star players have not been able to do anything special in the recently concluded IPL. In such a situation, if India has to do something good in this World Cup, then both of them will have to do amazing.

On the other hand, whether mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty, who is suffering from knee problem, lands on the field today, it will be a matter to be seen. Cricket experts believe that Varun can prove to be a surprise packet in this World Cup. But with the problem of his knees, the way he has performed in the IPL, whether he is able to do in the T20 World Cup or not, it will also be a matter to be seen.

Here is the squad of both the teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakraborty .

England: Jason Roy, David Malan, Liam Livingston, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings.