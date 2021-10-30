vs-nz-t20-world-cup-2021-wasim-jaffer-code-message-to-captain-virat-kohli-ask-shardul-thakur-ravichandran-ashwin-to-include-in-playing-11-watch- video – To beat New Zealand, the legendary Indian sent a message to Virat Kohli in codeword, suggested changes in playing 11; Watch Video

The Indian cricket team will take to the field tomorrow in the important match of Super-12 against New Zealand. Before that, the veteran Indian cricketer has sent several messages to Virat Kohli in codeword, including making some changes in the team.

The Indian cricket team will take to the field tomorrow in the important match of Super-12 against New Zealand. Before that, the veteran Indian cricketer has sent several messages to Virat Kohli in codeword, including making some changes in the team.

Both India and New Zealand will face each other on Sunday after losing their first match to Pakistan in the Super-12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021. If both the teams have to remain in the semi-final race without any danger, then this match will have to be won by all means. Before this match, Wasim Jaffer, India’s legendary Test player, has given many messages to Indian captain Virat Kohli in the codeword.

Most notably, India’s former Test opener has given an important indication of making changes in the playing XI. In one place in the video, he has chosen Lord and Professor with person details. That is, they are indicating to play in the playing 11 in Shardul Thakur and Professor Ravichandran Ashwin, who is called Lord Thakur on social media.

Also at the beginning of the video he has introduced the human mind in three stages. He has written migraine in the first phase, hypertension in the second and stress in the third. After this, in the fourth place, he has written the World Cup match between India and New Zealand.

It is worth noting that India and New Zealand have faced each other on important occasions in the history of the World Championships. Out of this, there are two matches that would probably still hurt Indian fans. India had to face defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup and recently in the final of the Test Championship this year.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan defeated Team India after defeating Afghanistan, Babar Azam also equaled Virat Kohli

This time also this match is very important for both the teams. After losing the first match here, both the teams will try hard to stay in the semi-final race. Regarding this, Wasim Jaffer has also given a message to Team India that we have defeated New Zealand in the World Cup before (in 2003). We can do this again.

Virat Kohli took the last wicket in the T20 World Cup

Indian captain Virat Kohli took the last wicket for India in the T20 World Cup 2016. The special thing is that this was the last wicket taken by any bowler for India. After five years, Indian bowlers are waiting for the wicket. Indian bowlers could not even take a wicket against Pakistan. Wasim Jaffer has also said that hopefully this changes.

In this video, Jafar has used different mimes. In a funny way, somewhere he has told the old record and somewhere he has also given a special message to Team India’s captain Virat Kohli. He has also said in this video through a meme that comment and give the correct answer and crack their codeword.

India and New Zealand are included in Group-2 of the Super-12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021. India was defeated by Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first match, while New Zealand also lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets. Now both the teams will play their second match in Dubai on Sunday.